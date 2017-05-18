Loach has Done For Corbyn

The 'genius of Ken Loach' must, I suppose, be such an unchallengeable fact for the Left that when he offers to do a Party Political Broadcast everyone swoons. But are leftie film critics necessarily a good guide to the thoughts of Joe and Jane Voting-Public?
Anyhow, here it is. And Loach has completely done for Corbyn - cementing into the mind over four long, incoherent minutes that already-lethal image of the tired, toothy old man sitting on the floor of the train beside the toilet, muttering to himself and looking tetchy.
And it's that, rather than his tatty old Marxism, that has finished him. Nobody votes to have Old Man Harold Steptoe as PM. If Corbyn's people can't see it, they will be unable to make any good use of the 3 weeks they still have.
Barring a truly lurid revelation about May, it's Game Over.
ND
2 comments:
"Nobody votes to have Old Man Harold Steptoe as PM. "
Why prey, would anyone vote for the bag lady of Maidenhead [snigger]?
Well, they just do.
Popular Culture is a funny thing. Mis-read it at your peril.
