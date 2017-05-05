local elections 2017

Summary
- The Conservatives gain more than 560 seats, and control of 11 councils
- Labour loses more than 380 seats, and control of seven councils, including Glasgow
- The Liberal Democrats lose 41 seats
- UKIP loses 145 seats - every one it was defending so far, gaining a solitary seat from Labour in Lancashire
- Plaid Cymru gains 33 seats in Wales
- Conservatives win 'metro' mayor races in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Tees Valley, West of England and West Midlands, Labour wins Greater Manchester and Liverpool City
- A total of 4,851 council seats are up for grabs in 88 councils - all of those in Scotland and Wales and 34 in England
What should she do with her defeated opponents ? Invite them in to a Strong and Stable Brexit coalition ?
Or
4 comments:
She should respect democracy and freedom, and let them represent the remoaners / communists / sympathisers of terror as best they see fit.
Given how Burnham went out of his way to avoid Corbyn(http://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/jeremy-corbyn-raced-manchester-congratulate-12994811) in her boots I'd arrange some form of public meeting about the Northern Powerhouse and offer him some sweeteners just to watch Corbyn and McDonnell go apeshit
The collectivists see compassion and mercy and fair play as signs of weakness. While she had the opportunity, Mrs May should do all she can to crush the Labour, Libdem and Green parties into the mud such that they never rise again. Then I'd go after the far-left bbc and do the same to that hateful organisation. Opportunities like this don't often present themselves so I hope she makes use of it while she can.
What strategy should Mother May follow now?
She should carry on doing exactly what she is doing now until the facts on the ground change (ie when the general election results are in).
Grasshopper, if you have rats in a sack that are fighting each other, do not look in the sack until peace is restored.
