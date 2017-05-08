Misunderestimating the British

In this fog of know-nothing, perhaps Continental ignorance about the British is unremarkable. But it's there all right, and always has been - mostly by way of disbelief that such a coarse, unserious, ill-educated, piss-taking drunken rabble with a bizarre legal system could ever amount to much (let alone being Top Nation for more than a century). To take a small example: I once read a German music critic being appalled that classical music in the UK, both at concerts and on recordings, is performed by players who are frequently brought together ad hoc, effectively as studio musicians and invited orchestras, rehearsing only for a few days. The results, he wrote, can never compare with those of a great Continental orchestra, the members of which are unchanging from year to year and who rehearse for months before a major engagement. Well, they couldn't be as good, could they? It stands to reason.
And despite the apparent a priori logic of his protectionist, subsidy-demanding 'guild' position, you know what - ? He's utterly wrong. We know you don't understand it (like you don't understand financial markets etc etc etc). But there it is. It shouldn't work - but it does.
Here's a more serious example, from some Dane called Joris Luyendijk.
Brexit Britain can no longer be considered a serious country
For over a year now, virtually all signs coming out of London suggest that Europeans are not just bidding farewell to an EU member state. They must also come to grips with a future in which their neighbours across the Channel and the North Sea are no longer predictable or rational. Britain’s reputation for reliability is simply not reconcilable with the presence of Boris Johnson in the cabinet. The country’s reputation for stable government cannot be squared with the impending Brexit-induced chaos and upheaval in Scotland and Northern Ireland ... EU leaders decided to leak the proceedings of their dinner on Sunday with May in order to warn their own public about how irrational Britain has become. How the country believes itself to have the upper hand in a negotiation with a group of nations seven times its own size. How it wants to be part of the single market while refusing to recognise the authority of the European court governing that market. And, most alarmingly, how badly informed May still is about the practical consequences both of Brexit and of a no-deal crash out of the EU ... There is no escaping it: under the leadership of Theresa May the United Kingdom can no longer be considered a serious country.You may yet live to amend your assessment, Mr Joris. If we keep sheltering you under our military umbrella, that is.
"If we keep sheltering you under our military umbrella, that is." Which of course we shouldn't. Fat lot of use the Danes were in 1940.
Nick: That is always our nuclear option. Nato membership.
We can cite France as an example of a country happy to be a part of European defence but not a part of Nato. we can say now we are outside the EU, thee really is no need for us to be part of land force Nato.
We really could as a way to remove blocjkages to Brexit, however unlikely it seems, threaten to leave Nato.
There we end up in a Sir Humphrey / Hacker: It’s a bluff.
But even though they probably certainly know that we probably wouldn’t leave Nato, they don’t certainly know that, although we probably wouldn’t, there is no probability that we certainly would!
He's Dutch, isn't he?
Anyhow, I don't want to be in the single market. I don't want to be in the CFP, CAP, ESA, Euratom, REACH, the single European Sky, or under any of their rules or courts in any way shape or form. Customs co-operation is what we need and mutually low tariffs, that's all. And that isn't worth €100bn. Why pay to enjoy a trade deficit?
I begin to think Mr Varoufakis is right. Don't negotiate with them; they don't want a deal, they just want us paying in for as long as possible.
Are you sure his name is not Joris Bonson?
Same level of tosh, but not as well written and no humor.
Diddums to them. a hard brexit will feel good to the pro-Europeans though, it will feel re-assuring, it will make them feel powerful.
It will allow them to enjoy the cultural enrichment of their choice rather than the annoying practicality of the UK preaching about markets and worried about immigration etc.
They will be happy, maybe for a decade or more as the rot sets in. I can only imagine now what lunacy the EU is going to come out with now there is no British resistance and Macron installed in Paris - fat lot of good it ever does too.
So, leaving a dinner party in a huff is a major political tactic, eh?
And I bitterly resent the statement that we were rational in the EU sense, i.e., submissive to German autocracy.
But yes, I do agree that Germany and France will cut off their noses to spite their face in the negotiations, but if you thought we didn't realise that EU stance would be a consequence of Brexit you are morons. Although I still think the German car industry will have a word in Merkel's ear about some tariffs...
He has a point - umbrellas or not.
For over a century, Germany has been attempting to exert it's influence over mainland Europe one way or another. We've come to blows about it twice, with the second one being a close run thing were it not for us US and Soviet friends. Germany has continued to strive to exert influence post war and reunification was a means to an end despite the cost.
We no longer have the means or the willingness to rebut German aspirations so in a final act of confirmation that we no longer matter, we've waived goodbye to Europe and are wandering the world looking for new partners.
Sad isn't it.
JM
Post hard brexit (if it should be the case)
I would be unsurprised if the german car industry opened some (more) factories here.
After all, if you make the car here, how can there be a tariff.
Much of the value of a car is not the aluminium / steel / plastic but the ip in the design/software.
Have no doubt the future will be decided by Merkel and May will have to kowtow to her.
Deliciously ironic and she must be looking forward to it. Here have a factory or two on our terms.
Meanwhile Fox who claimed the world was our oyster if only we left the EU is very quiet - and if the logic was that we didn't need Europe as it could be replaced then why is a good deal for Britain in Europe so important now.
We're being played. If May ends up with good majority and a bad deal, the knives will be out for her. At the end of the day, it's not about sovereignty but hard cash as all Capitalist at work every day know,
" I can only imagine now what lunacy the EU is going to come out with"
I can imagine a European army, navy and air force, all hugely expensive. They will then be able to prevent any other states from leaving.
Remember that the American civil war was basically about a Dixiexit.
Don Cox
