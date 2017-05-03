Osborne's First Day In The Job

So it's mildly interesting to read two things in yesterday's edition - his first as editor. There's his Leader article (geddit?) which, frankly, is not terribly illuminating. "Freedom and Optimism"! Well, he knew everyone would be reading it.
Much more interesting is the service he's done to the cause of optimism by publishing this, from Anthony Hilton:
Hit from hard Brexit could be softer than feared... in which he reports on a serious attempt to do better analysis of the impact of WTO terms, etc, than the Treasury did as part of Project Fear last year. Yes, he specifically has a go at Project Fear and the Treasury - as it was under Osborne, of course.
Have a read. Perhaps this will be an interesting 8 years ...
ND
1 comment:
I read into that editorial that May's mandate is non-existent if she is not explicit about hard Brexit in her manifesto.
In the second part of the editorial The Standard takes the moral high ground over diversity (code: Brexit is racist) - I infer that Brexiters are against diversity from that then.
Later in the newspaper is an article in which it says people have different views about what controlled immigration means. Further muddying of waters.
This isn't a job opportunity. It is part of the multi-prongued maneuvering against Brexit. "We will hold the Government to account" I would include in 'we' Branson/Miller/Blair/Farron... and most of the establishment.
