Party Boat Captain Jailed

The captain of the Uncosted Cornucopia has gone to jail after he crashed onto the rocks, destroying his party.
Captain Jeremy Corbyn had repeatedly ignored warnings from his officers that he was heading for disaster.
Witnesses on social media said that it appeared Captain Corbyn lost control of the party around 2016. The vessel began plotting a very erratic course since before even then. It had reportedly been going round and round in circles since 2010.
The boat had built up significant Momentum before it suddenly veered very sharply to the left, striking a well charted hard reality that tore a massive hole in its financial calculations, and the party boat capsised.
93 Labour MPs were lost in the accident that occurred in the very early hours of 9th June 2017.
At the court one of the bridge officers on that day, who managed to escape the sinking hulk, told us that the party cruise line had no proper safeguards in place to prevent a maniac taking the helm.
It also emerged at the trial that contrary to media reports at the time, Captain Corbyn did not abandon the ship. In fact he had been shouting that he would chain himself to the mast, directing the rescue operations.
But survivors bundled the confused Captain into a lifeboat and lowered him into the sea. All attempts by him to get back on board were fiercely resisted.
"Its inconceivable that basic political control structures were so incredibly lax and compromised that a person with almost no suitability or training could just take command. It was a happening waiting to become an accident."
2 comments:
Below decks Diner A-butt had moved further leftwards causing the whole thing to list catastrophically.
This is a time when those a bit on the right need to be a little more tactful.
Ask yourself why education is free to only 18 and not forever.
What is it with degrees or other such post school qualifications that make them less socially valuable than a levels?
For an average opposition the may government should have been a rabbit in the headlights of the cons incompetence and some popular policies.
But it isn't and this is the time we sow the seeds of our downfall though stupidity.
Post a Comment