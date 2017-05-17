The behaviour patterns of Donald Trump, even if nicely 'explained' by Scott Adams, are increasingly bonkers. The matter of compromising intelligence sources, as seems to be the case, is an outright shocker.
If his attitude to power is that of one of the madder Roman emperors, then where's the Praetorian Guard ?! They had a policy on dealing with such things.
If you piss off some of the organisations he's pissing off, well, we may soon find out.
No Trump fan here - I wouldn't have voted for either of them - but this was total nonsense from the get-go (as seen by the BBC continually changing their headline throughout the day - from "...Sharing Secrets..." to "...Sharing Information..."). The only source any of our news outlets could come up with was the Washington Post, who are still absolutely rabid that Trump beat Clinton. There's still no evidence that the Russians were involved in any way during the election (otherwise the Democrats would have released it), and this new story about him asking Comey to drop an investigation, coming from Comey himself after he'd been unceremoniously booted out, just sounds like revenge.
As others have said before: there's enough that Trumps says and does you could strap him on the rack for; so go after him for that, not the stuff that his enemies wish he'd said and done. Otherwise it just looks like the socialists doing what socialists do i.e. throwing massive tantrums when things don't go their way - and in the end we get back to the moral of the boy who cried wolf.
ND: "The matter of compromising intelligence sources, as seems to be the case, is an outright shocker."
Only if you've swallowed whole the lie that Russia must be our enemy*. Since we are engaged in a fight for our very civilisation, they don't have to be in that category.
One can't help but be reminded of the fourth Crusade and the resulting sack of Constantinople, which laid the groundwork for the conversion of that city and its sphere of influence to fall to the death cult. And is now of course part of Turkey.
* Hysterically reinforced by the BBC every time a Russian warship steams up the English channel.
The Israelis told the US TLA something juicy and the TLA told Trump and Trump told Russia.
The trouble is that this was (obviously) high value information and..
- at best it looks like Trump just blabbed and got nothing in return
- at middle it looks like Trump just blabbed and got nothing in return and someone will die and the Israelis wont give the US any good stuff for 3.5 years or so.
- at worst it looks like Trump just blabbed and got nothing in return and someone will die and the Israelis wont give the US any good stuff for 3.5 years or so and the TLAs will not feel able to report to the president and they will go off and do their own things.
Trump breaking the Clinton machine was hugely entertaining.
Trump making his speeches to steelworkers and in Pennsylvania or construction workers in Florida was very moving. He genuinely seemed to get it and genuinely wanted to change their lives.
But much like Corbyn, he just isn't up to the job. The required structures just aren't thee to have an effective government/opposition.
It will all end in tears.
Andrew: "- at middle it looks like Trump just blabbed and got nothing in return and someone will die and the Israelis wont give the US any good stuff for 3.5 years or so."
Good, so the US won't give Israel any funds for two or three years. Good luck to Israel asking its neighbours for help because there is a huge black hole in its economy where the US subsidies used to be.
Bill Quango: "The required structures just aren't thee to have an effective government/opposition."
Is that really a surprise after eight years of Democratic infiltration into the organs of the state?
It's high comedy.
Trump does something stupid.
The White House goes on manoeuvres to say that it didn't happen
Trump announces it did happen, and he's allowed to do it
It's almost a daily process where Trump takes a shit, his staff try to hide that fact, but are undermined when he flings said shit around like a toddler. No wonder Spicer has started to hide in bushes.
And now Comey is getting his revenge.
If Foot wrote the longest suicide note in history, Trump is engaging in the longest public suicide attempt in history.
I don't trust or believe James Comey. Having watched him giving evidence to the US senate, his behaviour, body language and responses lead me to see him as not one of the good guys.
It's what you get when Reagan-ism/Thatcher-ism is banned: Trump/Brexit.
Caused by overbearing Leftism and so a return to Leftism will be the "told you conservatism wouldn't work" moment - already here in the form of Theresa Heath.
Conservatism didn't work because we weren't allowed to have it!
Trump is madly entertaining. I mean I would not want him as Prime Minister for the USA this is just awesome fun.
Plus, his gut instincts are often right, just as his ill-thought our off the cuff tirades are not.
North Korea- China back into kicking them, calmed down lots
Assad - No more chemical strikes in Syria
US - Obamacare to get a good going over in due course, most other things left alone.
One interesting snippet I learned from a US elitist of late was that of 4500 govt appointees, Trump only has made 300 odd to date, after 5 months!
The whole government is paralysed as a combination of him wanting people loyal to him (hard to find!) and the administration (i.e. civil service) playing it rough and keeping Obama placemen, in place. Thus Trump looks like he cant get much done, which he cant. On balance, perhaps this is safer, but still it shows the US system of a politicised civil service really stinks when you had a real leftist like Obama take 8 years to embed the cultural Marxism into the system.
I'm pretty sure the President, as head of the executive and Commander in Chief, can share what information he likes, with whom he likes, if he sees it as being in the national interest so to do.
Finding loyal people must be a YUGE problem for him, when people at or near the top of the executive arm are leaking (or lying - who can tell?) to the press 24/7.
Still, we can console ourselves every day with the thought that President Clinton would have been far, far worse, and that NYT/WaPo would have covered her back every time. Obama killed US citizens by executive fiat, without due process, and there wasn't a peep.
Indeed 11.46 anon the funny thin is the sharing of info looks well within his power to declassify so this looks like standard eveel Russians meme - where are 'The Dead Kennedys' when you need a theme tune?
They may get Trump as the whole deep state is after him and he doesnthave the support netwirk, but if they stick to the law as is writtem, not on this.
The people who are after him now are the same people who were after him before - the "invite the world" crowd, Dem-supporting lawyers, journalists, media people and academics (i.e. 90% of them), and the "invade the world" crowd, bipartisan neocon/Deep State types who include a fair chunk of the Republican Party.
Remember that Trump didn't just p*** over Dowager Empress Hillary's coronation, he'd earlier p*****d over Crown Prince Jeb's smooth ascent to the dynastic nomination. Hillary had the Dem machine working on her side and beat Bernie, the Corbyn candidate. Trump had the Republican machine against him and absolutely crushed Bush - but the machine Republicans haven't forgiven or forgotten. Paul Ryan still wields power.
It's funny, but Trump and Corbyn find themselves having, objectively, pretty much the same enemies (Corby also doesn't want to "invade the world"). Corbyn because he (for the first time since maybe the 1970s) threatens the wealthy with, if not being less wealthy, at least having their wealth increase at a lower rate than they have grown comfortable with, and Trump threatening the wealthy (at least while campaigning) with cutting off the flow of cheap labour which meant the real US male median wage actually declined in the 41 years between 1973 and 2014. Corbyn's weapon is taxation, Trump's is (or was) labour supply.
If this information is so secret then why has the media been sharing the gist of it? The source probably wasn't at risk from the Russians but now ISIS might be able to guess who it is.
Either it's all made up or both the media and Trump are as dumb as each other.
