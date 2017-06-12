A fine mess

The UK General Election has had the opposite effect to what was hoped. Instead of stability and assuredness for Brexit, we have a coalition with the DUP and a weakened Prime Minister.
Even the markets are pricing this in. We are left at the mercy of the EU, fortunately, they have no mercy so we will still get the Brexit that we need in the long-term.
For the future is an interesting story of how the Tories can convince the Cities, young and benefits class that they are on their side. Cameron did this, it suggests to me a need for lots of new blood in the Tory party but PM May has stuck with the old guard for now - cling to nurse etc.
The election to me has a 1992 feel to it, with Labour sure to be in place now to make the most of the effects of Brexit plus the economic downturn which, according to history, is inevitable at some point in the next 5 years.
Who will lead Labour, well at the moment it does not seem as if it will be a moderate, but a left-winger.
Time draws short for capitalists, the Tories will surely move further left to try and eek back from ground from Labour - there is no free-market party now in the UK.
At least there will be lots to discuss....
A move further left will just cause more loses of the 'traditional' supporters. If Labour make more promises funded by the magic money tree, then why vote for a centre-left Tory party?
To get the working man on-side, need to be small government and let people keep more of their money to spend how they please.
What a disaster.
A terrible impact on everything.
On government. On Ireland
On Europe.
Only a battle lost is worse than a battle won.
Unless you are Jeremy Corbyn.
@ Matt
Unfortunately there are not very many working men these days.
Don Cox
Few points here -
1 - The 'magic money tree' was able to pump out £200Bn to save the banks, so.....
2 - The 'Magic Money Tree' can print as much as it wants but it requires higher taxation to service and higher interest rates to fund. Devaluation by another route. The established parties (Lab and Con)do not want this because they (personally) are over invested in property and the pensioners are wedded to the idea of their houses being sacred.
Its utter nonsense and this my-house-will-increase-in-value-forever-at-everyone-elses-expense type of 'magical thinking' needs to be smacked down hard.
In fact it is being smacked down hard.
Youve taken two full-on face punches and your teeth are on the canvas.
Throw in the towel, accept house price and asset prices crashing and end QE welfare for the banks.
If you dont, you'll have a radical left govt within a year.
2 - The longer this drags on the more pensioners die (~200k every 6 months) and the smaller the Tory base becomes smaller.
The message again - youve had your fun and used state institutions to prop up private businesses and investments. At the moment all QE is doing is underwriting Chinese property investors savings. Its time now to negotiate your loses before they are punitively forced upon you.
3 - this vote, like Brexit, was not for Corbyn or Leaving the EU it was to utterly break the current establishment and their system. 'Radical change' is what the populace are saying - Farage, Brexit, Corbyn... whatever it takes to shake you from your stupor. Another election will see Corbyn in unless the economic savagery of QE and inflated house prices is wholly reversed.
4 - Finally, you still havent addressed the massive, gaping maw that is the pension deficit. Brexit will allow companies to leave the UK and get arms length from their pension commitments. Again the Magic Money tree will be required to fill this gap... so collapse in asset values, devaluation of sterling and huge inflation awaits.
5 - You need to decide whether you will adopt a strategy to manage this scenario over time or whether the markets and foreign powers will ram the consequences down your throat all at once.
Time to grow up and face your problems, John Bull.
MyPointedName
One point only: You don't understand what Quantitative Easing is.
It isn't a magic money tree.
Look it up.
CU
..."there is no free-market party now in the UK."
There never was!
We were(are?) a fairly open trading nation because
(a) that was where the money was
(b) we made the rules until ww1
- i.e. path dependency from historical accident.
With a competent opposition (ie not now) that hopey changey message will reduce the tories to rubble - or about 250 seats.
And when you have few natural resources apart from people, some might say it is actually a good idea to invest in people.
BQ
sounds like a limerick.
MPN
1 - No magic tree
a-BOE gives itself 200bn
b-BOE buys assets
c-All things being equal, asset price rises
d-ATBE, cost of money falls
Which is where we are... ...with people wondering whether that 200bn is still worth 200bn and also how to unwind this long assets / short money position without causing another 2008.
(personally, I think we will do nothing)
2 - No, see (1)
3 - No, people retire as well as die - the population of pensioners is growing and so is the population of pensioners with their own home - new pensioners are richer than older ones.
4 - The pension deficit is starting to fall (admittedly high though).
Deficits are an artificial confection of actuarial maths and marking values to market prices - i.e. a bit tosh.
5 - Yes, we have problems, but so does everyone else.
Are ours worse than Europe's ?
MPN
"The longer this drags on the more pensioners die (~200k every 6 months)"
But also, every six months, the young and foolish become less young, and some become less foolish.
The problem is that they then look for something more sensible than Labour... and where is it?
