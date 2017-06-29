Thursday, 29 June 2017
Apparently now even the Tories say austerity policy is dead
..very unpopular this austerity lark, so it is to be binned for a small splurge of spending instead.
Look at the numbers though - Austerity was begun in 2010 just after the election May.
'tis a funny old world.
CityUnslicker
