Back from the Front

Well, it was. As the day went by it became clear they were mounting a massive election-day door-knocking campaign, and they succeeded: our ultra-marginal blue has gone red, notwithstanding the predicted UKIP slump, and no change on the (small) LibDem turnout. Purely 5,000 incremental Labour votes.
This makes me think two things.
- arithmetically, it looks a lot like the 2015 UKIP vote came nearly all from Labour (though that's not what our extensive private polling said at the time) - and voting UKIP didn't prove to be the 'gateway drug' to voting Tory that some on the left feared
- maybe it was equally that 2015 was aberrational: Labour stay-at-homes on that occasion. the demographics tend to support that.
There was certainly no stinting on the Tory campaign here: as I wrote back when the election was called (sheesh, that seems a long time ago) the mood was extremely bouyant, and it stayed that way right to the final day, with volunteer turnout growing all the time. Politics really is becoming more engaging, on all sides - a pretty universal post-referendum phenomenon. In all the febrile political chaos that will now ensue, things could get very bitter out there.
ND
Footnote: a telling anecdote. At our final party gathering on Wednesday evening prior to hitting the streets with our eve-of-poll leaflets - the biggest turnout we'd had, really huge - after the peptalk our man thanked several people who'd come to join the throng from outside the constituency including, he said with a flourish, "the Head of Policy from No.10 !" At which, a strong and caustic voice from the back (not mine) shouted "what policy?" - and there were cheers ...
1 comment:
And the markets have hardly moved. A couple of cents on the dollar. Lloyds down only 3%.
