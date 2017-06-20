Tuesday, 20 June 2017
Brexit - at last, perhaps
So we are off, the first round of negotiations has started. David Davis, a solid pair of hands if not spectacular, has laid out the terms -
Leaving the EU
Leaving the Single Market
Leaving the Customs Union
This has not made Barnier very happy, nor the Remain media who are now starting on their long campaign of 'UK failing at negotiations" which will be a very dull and uninspiring commentary for the next two years.
It will, even if untrue, do for the Tory party. Their reward for achieving Brexit will be ballot box defeat, a la Churchill and 1945.
This of course is dependent on May holding on as Prime Minister for some time, which again the media are trying their best to prevent. I can only hope she is strong enough to realise that now the election is kind of won, she can really settle in for a year or two before quitting - enough to give time to the Brexit team to have more of less completed the negotiations.
Oddly, the piece I see a lot of commentators missing is that there is this 'negotiation failure' mantra. Actually, with the terms above there is little to negotiate in reality - basically we agree a big settlement payment, Irish border issue and EU citizens rights - then onto a trade deal. The trade deal may end up in a transitional agreement, but as it will be for goods and not services, this is really not that hard to do.
An actual negotiation, which Labour and others are ignorantly promoting as part of their populist binge, of trying to stay in the Single Market but with restricted immigration - that would be tough to do! Sensibly, we are not even trying it.
As a final anecdote, I did meet a junior UK negotiator rather randomly the other day (civil servant, not politician), they were of the view if the media just dropped the pressure a bit everyone would be pleasantly surprised at how successful the chosen strategy will be.
6 comments:
I think the BBC etc want it to go wrong. Anything short of war could not be bad enough.
How can you agree the Irish border without covering the customs border?
Declare unilateral free trade?
The media talk of failure is because in the referendum campaign Boris/Davis announced a strategy of 'have cake and eat it' and so anything less than that is failure.
Thus failure is guaranteed.
Never mind any media bias.
I do hope May stays on to 1 april 19, whether there is an election shortly thereafter depends on 'events'.
I am not sure the tories are doomed to defeat after a brexit 'victory' as there will be only losers (financially) from this process.
In the long term there may be winners as we will be free to look out and negotiate our own trade deals.
However, what makes you think we can negotiate a better deal with the US than the EU can?
The UK will be a (relative to being in the EU) a financially poorer country in future.
However (reading the Brexiters posts), money is not the point, the point of brexit is brexit, and on that basis the brexit process cannot fail.
Frankly we're stuffed. It's the internal divisions, not the EU. The fifth column who will report/declare it all a failure even if it's a success.
Grenfell Towers is being used to destabilise this government.
The BBC would incite civil unrest rather than see Brexit succeed. The Remain/Left would render the country ungovernable rather than see us Leave the EU or get a real Tory government.
Latterly the maneouvering is for a second referendum based on a 53% poll in favour of it. Never mind the data from the original referendum and the recent election, indicating that 82% of voters voted for full Brexit parties and ditched the second-referendum LibDems.
- a referendum
- a court case
- a Parliamentary vote
- a general election
And STILL not good enough - they go scratching around for poll results and read into tragic incidents 'Tory cuts !' and ignore Labour's part in it all.
"The UK will be a (relative to being in the EU) a financially poorer country in future."
I struggle to see how being in the EU has made my kids richer. Their prospects had gone off a cliff edge compared to mine long before Brexit.
That's why I voted Brexit !
Tell me. In what way is importing a lot of competition for jobs and for housing making us richer ?
And I am only richer in that I can borrow against the notional value of my house ... and bale my kids out !
