Camden council. Wise decisions or blind panic?

More than 700 flats in tower blocks on an estate in the Swiss Cottage area of north-west London have been evacuated because of fire safety concerns.Camden Council said people in four towers on the Chalcots estate were moved for "urgent fire safety works".
The council added it was booking hotels but around 100 residents have spent the night on air beds in a leisure centre.The estate's cladding is similar to Grenfell Tower in west London, where a fire is feared to have killed 79.
BBc Website.
Anyone who deals with any building or safety issues in the UK faces this dilemma.
If you discover something is dangerous you must act. A tower block that now appears to be clad in a material that is a composite of fireworks. Phosphorus. Gunpowder. Petrol and BBQ lighters can not be considered a safe place to house people. And so the council are removing the people to alternative locations.
That this looks more like panic than action is they have not prepared. 270 rooms were rented in a hotel. And space made at a leisure centre and another building. 5 blocks were originally told to evacuate, now since reduced to 4. From the reports it appears the council decided to act as soon as the fire service said they could not guarantee residents safety. A question Camden Council must have demanded an answer too.
The fire service report came late in the day and the evacuation began in the evening. Some resident had no idea what was happening and had only heard about from the news on TV.
Taxis were being hired to transport people. Taxi drivers not told why. Not told that residents were coming with everything they own. Including pets and cots and all manner of personal items. Taxi drivers [heard this on the radio] were eventually paid by a council official from her own credit card as there was no method of payment available for the council to pay the cabbies.
This is obviously a really severe issue for the council. If the fire service says no, they don't have a lot of choice.
Personally I have never known the fire service to give a guarantee of safety. They used to do a compliance check and a safety of equipment check. And when you joked 'We are all safe now then?' they always said "No building is ever safe, sir. You are legal. That's all."
The blocks have been there for years and years. Not burning down. They were happy to leave the residents in place whilst the fire service carried out checks. Nothing has happened since the tragedy at Grenfell on 14th June and now, ten days later. If the building was likely to kill all its occupants it should have been evacuated the same day, or soon as.
Could not the council have waited until it had booked all the necessary hotel rooms. Informed the residents by meetings. Explained the procedure and the reasons. Arranged buses. Explained the process of works being carried out and a timetable for eviction and return.
And have some cash ready to dish out for the occupants.
How much extra time would that take? Another 24 hours?
The reason it looks more like panic than reaction is that once the fire service reports the council is now the body responsible for ensuring the safety of the occupants. And they wanted to ensure they had acted. Because if a fire did break out and hundreds died, this would be a 'Police Chief Brodie, You knew and never closed the beaches', slap in the face moment. Followed by criminal prosecutions.
Residents have reported there have already been fires in the block and it wasn't a problem.
Some 80 people have refused to leave and are now being given eviction notices to remove them against their will.
"Did the council do the right thing?"
Could they not have organised 5 fire extinguishers for each flat and training on their use?
Could they have delivered respirators, fire alarms, electric warning panels monitored from within the building to all residents? Monitored by a trained, round the clock, fire crew from the London fire brigade. Who would monitor the building inside and out at all times?
There is an issue of the gas pipes. Could that not be turned off until the building was made safe?
Could the bottom floors [whatever number the fire service can safely manage to reach people from, up to six stories I guess] retain their tenants?
And I'm sure other ideas too. Even doing some of these ideas just for the time it took to arrange proper accommodation would have been a way of managing.
The council cannot really be blamed here. They have been told the news and it would take supreme courage and confidence to not just remove everyone immediately.
That is the UK today. The actual likely percentage of a risk occurring {which is mostly how health and safety is measured} is irrelevant when considering the risk of it actually occurring and the consequences of it happening. To you. The decision maker. And your decisions being judged.
Safer by far to opt for the quickest, if not the best, response.
......
Retail, which is my area, is subject to the most stringent and costly fire safety regulations imaginable.
Every workplace and shop in the country, by law, must have a fire extinguisher. Most have a minimum of 3.
Depending on age,and size, smoke detectors are fitted. And sprinklers. And regular checks and fire evacuations are required.
On any shopping centre built since the 1990s there will be multiple exits. Shopping centres will contain many hundreds if not thousands of people so fire and evacuation are a daily concern. The average shopping centre has 100 retail units. Each of those will have one or two fire exits in addition to the door the public use to enter. Those fire exits lead to backstage corridor areas that will equally have many different exits to the outside. Human activated break glass fire alarms are fitted throughout. Even though there are hundreds of smoke detectors that automatically activate and report a fire to the monitored fire control room. Fire hoses and axes are fitted too, in addition to automatic sprinklers.
No rubbish or equipment of any kind is ever permitted to block corridors or fire exits. Even the smallest shop must keep its fire exit clear at all times. Night or day. A pain for retailers on delivery days. All rubbish is in one area and is managed daily. There is tons of cardboard and paper every day in a shopping centre. It is squashed and removed each day.
Shops have fire curtains fitted at huge expense as standard. These automatically drop down from the ceiling of the open entrances {shops don't really have doors anymore in shopping centres} to head height usually, so people can pass underneath.
The smoke is trapped by the curtain for a period. And flames running along a ceiling would be too.
All areas have back up lighting. Emergency lighting, strips, flashes and everything written is in reflective glow in the dark, so can be read.
The fire alarms sound continuously. With the public address issuing a calm but firm, 'Do not be alarmed. But please calmly make your way to the nearest exit."
Huge smoke sucking ventilators are on the roof to remove the toxic killer smoke from the building and push it outside. The security are also trained in basic firefighting and can assist in a small blaze. Though their main task is evacuation and containment.
Every door is fire proof. The main ones are automatically activated by a fire alert to close, as during the day they would be open. At night, all doors in all shops are closed.
A full fire evacuation is usually complete in under five minutes. That's the results from unannounced checks sprung on unprepared retailers and from general evacuations when the system has just gone off on one by itself. The whole system is automatically linked to the fire station who attend always unless a false alarm is phoned through from the control centre.
That's pretty good. But then the entire building from its inception has been designed with an eye to containing fire. Removing people quickly and safely, and allowing firefighters to tackle a blaze.
On many newer centres and outdoor centres and high streets there is a linked system whereby a fire alert in one shop triggers an alert to the neighbouring shops to evacuate too. Air conditioning units automatically shut down. Lights over exits automatically come on. The floor lights pointing the way to an exit illuminate automatically too.
As far as I am aware there have been zero deaths in shopping centres in the UK despite them being made and filled almost entirely of glass and plastic.
I cannot conceive of a reason, bar the obvious one that in the private sector, its them footing the bill, why public access buildings have an unbelievable level of fire regulation whilst domestic buildings do not.
4 comments:
After days of telling us about Tory bastards at K&C using flammable insulation, can I depend on the Beeb to tell me that Camden is a Labour council? And list all the others affected accordingly? Wot you fink?
I fink dey is too busy worshiping Jez at Glastonbury to report on stuff for a bit.
In the fascinating film "The Great British Housing Disaster" made in 1984 by Adam Curtis for the BBC, and available at Biased BBC, councils found that nearly all the system builds that were constructed to meet the rash promises of housing made by politicians, were flawed. What do they do with all the thousands, perhaps millions of residents? Worth watching the film - there is a scene from a residents'meeting where the council representative frankly admits there is not much he can do. Grenfell Tower was designed in 1967, erection started in 1972, completed in 1974.
many years ago, when dinosaurs roamed the earth, I was chairman of housing in a very large London borough
one day the deputy leader of the Labour group came to me (more in hope than expectation, he said) saying that there were deplorable levels of condensation in 3 tower blocks in his ward - might something be found in the budget to do something about it? I took a look and he was right, it was pretty bad, so I got the housing director to see what was to be done
he came back with a new-fangled cladding idea that had been trialled in just a couple of places & seemed to work
so I juggled the budget a bit and we did a trial ourselves - worked a treat and we ended up doing 7, from memory: they were all the same design of flats, suffering the same problem.
[Matey and indeed the whole Labour group - not to mention the residents - were unfailingly grateful, and believe it or not there are still people who shake my hand for it to this day]
But I digress. Thing is: I don't recall any fire issues being raised or discussed or weighed up, pros & cons. Equally, I don't recall what the material was that we used, and maybe there is some cladding that is perfectly OK - I bloody hope so! (I can tell you, we've never had a fire). As a politician, though, (and in my day, being a councillor, even a chairman, was very much part-time: we got a miniscule allowance back then + your busfare, none of the tens of thousands they pay themselves these days), you pretty much rely on the professional council officers to take care of all the technical stuff
but (not being a building engineer) now I think of it, the 'flue effect' would seem to be intrinsic to external bolted-on cladding, wouldn't it? I wait with bated breath while this detailed inspection& testing is done
Post a Comment