Coherent Rage

Youve taken two full-on face punches and your teeth are on the canvas ... youve had your fun and used state institutions to prop up private businesses and investments ... this vote, like Brexit, was not for Corbyn or Leaving the EU it was to utterly break the current establishment ... whatever it takes to shake you from your stupor ... hopey changey message will reduce the tories to rubble ... decided to start putting into motion a long held plan to decamp from the U.K. I just cant reconcile the disaster of a future socialist regime with my Love of England and my Childrens future, sad really ... McDonnell is calling for the hardest possible Brexit as he knows that it will make it easier for him to become Chancellor/PM and free him up to unleash Marxist Terror ... You took a solid, successful, prosperous liberal democracy and you handed it in three steps to Marxist revolutionaries ... The fools here have been living and prospering on subsidy for nearly a decade and have come to believe that this is how an economy works ... I predict huge tax increases and a punitive LTV to get pensioners out of family homes and into flats ... The country is lost to the left
Given how laughably easy it would have been for May to avoid the immediate political outcome (a campaign of only 3 weeks would have done it), I'll offer another image of the horror involved: it's like the parent who has carelessly reversed the car out of the drive and crushed her child.
Andrew Lilico - one of CU's favourites but not someone I've linked to before - has a very good stab at the strategic party-political issues here, with some good simple headline prescriptions for the next 5 years, which is where focus must be now. Even so, I can't resist quoting one last over-the-shoulder diagnosis he makes:
At that stuff about the IRA, Hezbollah, the Falklands, nuclear weapons, a maximum wage, mass nationalisation, appointing Communists, abolishing the monarchy and empowering the unions was all true and ought to have made him utterly inconceivable as a prime minister, but it didn’t. Young voters didn’t care, or didn’t believe it, or actively wanted it.Young voters didn’t care. That's a revolution, in classic Marxist terms. That's how bad it is. 1848. 1917. 1968.
But Lilico's prescription, whilst good political stuff, is just that: political. I stress: it's just a political prescription. And that's not enough, as our commenters have said. Fundamentally so.
May is beyond useless - end of.
SPADs are utter poison.
The only solace is that Corbyn isn't in power. Yet.
Another good article in CAPX here, on what can only be termed a complete clusterfuck.
https://capx.co/the-future-is-bleak-for-british-politics/
"Young voters didn’t care. That's a revolution, in classic Marxist terms."
Also the case with older working class voters and Brexit. There were a couple of really great Guardian pieces by Remain insiders after the referendum to the effect "we told them that if we left the EU, their lives would be s***, they said their lives were already s*** and voted Leave".
But it's not surprising that a lot of student types voted Corbyn - no tuition fees, wiping out existing student debt - and the fact that wages have at best stagnated since 1997 (real median male wages have gone down) while house prices have soared.
However another factor, as in the US, is the fact that voter age is increasingly a proxy for race, as the "minority" proportion is highest among young people. Lord Ashcroft's excellent polling gives us this (p 141, 154) for the percentages voting Conservative by race/religion
http://lordashcroftpolls.com/2017/06/result-happen-post-vote-survey/
Jewish 75.5%
Christian 69.7%
Chinese 66.0%
Whites 59.3%
Buddhist 50.0%
Hindu 49.3%
No Religion 43.9%
Indian 37.3%
Mixed Race 33.3%
Sikh 28.6%
Black 19.9%
Muslim 15.9%
Pakistani 11.0%
Bangladeshi 8.7%
Now those gaps are YUGE and dwarf the age gap while also explaining part of it.
It feels inevitable now that JC will get in, the tory party is a powder keg ready to go off, too many people take things at face value, one more change of leadership means even more unstable tory party and look how JC is standing firm to most people.
All JC has to do is wait this out.
When i'm not despairing at the above I console myself with the fact that JC couldn't win against a terrible campaign, terrible manifesto and terrible party leader, maybe this is his high water mark.
The tories should have made housing cheaper and not raised tuition fees.
You can also see why Labour love mass immigration. But what does it do for the Tories, who let so many in between 2010 and 2017? 59% of the white vote is a 1945-doubleplus (Attlee got 47.7%) landslide - in a 1945 Britain.
@Anonymous
"You can also see why Labour love mass immigration. But what does it do for the Tories, who let so many in between 2010 and 2017? 59% of the white vote is a 1945-doubleplus (Attlee got 47.7%) landslide - in a 1945 Britain. "
The tories are really the stupid party.
The tories should have made housing cheaper and not raised tuition fees.
They are the debt party basically aren't they? More than doubled the national debt, lots of schemes to increase mortgage debt, perpetual debt for all students...
We live in interesting times.
Social Media is the real revolution - look at what has happened globally since it was invented - the Great Crash, Trump, Brexit, ISIS - it is a long-list.
The global populace is more connected and emotional than is used to be - which is bad for elites and great for populists - be they Farage or Corbyn.
There is no bottle to put the social media genie back into. The UK was facing a huge challenge with Brexit anyway. Let's see if it calms down over a few months. One long term positive is that Corbyn can retire now, a successful hero forever for the Left. His replacement may not have his charisma or campaigning ability or they could be even better.
But the next election will not be May or Corbyn as the leaders would be my bet.
Boris v McDonnell?
Why would Corbyn retire now ? He's only 67.
Trump is 70. Mugabe is 93. The Queen is 91. None of them is planning to retire soon.
Don Cox
Can't see Corbyn retiring either. He can sense the impossible is very near to being realised.
The " one more heave" slogan to get the kids out voting again.
Another bucketful of sweets for everyone, and he's done it.
Then he can retire. Lifelong dream fulfilled.
Lilico: "With the threat of a Corbyn government, the Tories must find a way to carry on for as long as possible, in the hope something turns up."
I can't think of anything more likely to guarantee a Corbyn victory.
The grumbling old man has gone, Corbyn may not be a slick political operator but he has morphed into a leader. Attacking him isn't easy.
The Tories can either outmanoeuvre him (I'd suggest starting at looking at a replacement for most benefits and state pensions with a Citizens Basic Income, looks like free stuff, but can be costed via savings and finagling the taxes) or just let him in and let experience be the great educator that it is. I suspect that, after 5 years, the Corbynistas will be enamoured with him. Opposition is easy, governing is hard, let him find that out and flash hist feet of clay to his supporters. You'll get a couple of generations of anti-left feeling out of it.
There's no easy solution, you either recognise the ground has shifted and adapt, or risk obsolescence.
*less than enamoured, missed out the less!
It feels inevitable now that JC will get in, the tory party is a powder keg ready to go off, too many people take things at face value, one more change of leadership means even more unstable tory party and look how JC is standing firm to most people.
