Economist endorses the Liberal Democrats.
The Economist magazine long ago followed the FT down the Eurohole. Chasing a federalist white rabbit. Today they find themselves too disgusted at Brexit to choose May. And too appalled at Leninism to choose Corbyn.
So they pitched, as they readily admit on their cover by showing a tiny picture of Tiny Tim, for the 7% support of the nation and went fell lemon.
To borrow a slogan still yet to really cut through, The Economist chose to endorse the voters of
"The Few, not the many."
Well, what else can a Europhile publication do when the only two governing parties of Britain
both want to exit the EU?
I'm very glad I'm not a SpAd for Timothy Farron.
Firstly, because that would mean I was a SpAd for Tim Farron. Secondly, because I'm fairly certain I would have made the same pitch to voters, in almost the same way, that the Liberals have.
The euro party is such a natural fit for Team Yellow it was obvious they would head this way. But the strategy fitted as well as the ideology. Students like Europe. 48% of the voting public like Europe. The broadcast media like Europe. Business like Europe. World leaders like Europe. And Liberals love Europe.
May wanted a Brexit election, so let's offer the anti-Brexit response. Labour are coming apart and might not even stay aligned to election day. The SNP pro-EU pitch will help Liberals in Scotland who aren't SNiPers.
The toxicity of former Liberal lies will be completely forgotten if we pitch as the nice party. The hands across the sea, one Europe party of smiley backpackers and hardworking farmhands.
Anyway, Liberals paid dearly for those lies last time. This time they will be forgiven.
Tony Blair was saying vote for winning Democrats. The progressive alliance of chaos is sort of in place. Labour voters, desperate to escape the disintegration of their party will flock to Liberal ideals.
The only real snag is the Brexit supporting West country, that is Liberal heartland, might not be won back by demanding an end to Brexit. But enough seats should be won elsewhere, at Labour, SNP and Tory expense, to have a real fighting chance of 30+ seats and on a great day, coalition status.
But it just hasn't happened. The Liberals have not moved in the weirdo polls. Not moved in the tracker polls. Not moved in the fake polls either. 7-8%. This is no fightback. This is a counterattack that failed to launch at all. A march to nowhere and back again.
Unlike Labour's recent 'Battle of the Bulge' surge. An unexpected counterattack against poorly equipped, weakly held, unready for battle, reserve quality troops, that has punched a great hole in the Tory lines.
Its expected that May will rally in time.
She will finally, against her own better judgement and fear of a rival, but out of necessity, send her crazy but popular, eccentric commander, 'Old Blood n' Guff' Boris Johnson himself, to do a massive flank attack and end the Corbyn offensive.
It won't be all over by Christmas after all. Jez , instead of being utterly destroyed can retreat behind the Rhine and hold out there. For a bit at least.
The Liberals however have had no surge. No gains. No traction.
Was Richmond Park just the uniquest of unique seats? A Brighton without the students?
And why has the strategy failed? Was it the wrong thing to do? To pin all hope on unrealistically overturning a decision many were resigned to almost a year ago?
Or right strategy, wrong leader? Tin Tim's big Adventure.
"Come on Snowy..Captain Haddock says we must get back to Brussels. And stop this evil plot"
Notable that the Libs are using Clegg to front for everything just now
"I agree with ... errr ..."
So leading business papers like the FT and the Economist are wrong?
What next. Bank of England?
Doesn't take an O level in economics to know that pissing off 27 good customers is not an ideal way to negotiate.
Nor does it take the average person to clock that someone who can only parrot soundbites might have a tad of difficulty when it comes to hard negotiation.
When Trump was over at NATO dick waving, you could see the difference in the statesman like qualities of the Europeans compared to Trump and his poodle.
By all means Brexit ... but spare us May (and Tim but don't let people know).
