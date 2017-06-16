Friday Quiz - May Day!

Just slightly after 12th july when the true nature of the nut jobs in charge comes into the media spotlight. We have very short memories of the waste and carnage that can be generated by upsetting the status quo over there.
C.
I hope C. The country really needs a period of calm. Sadly the Corbynista's know this so are carrying on like the GE has not happened and we are still in an election campaign. Revolutions don't happen on their own after all!A) will be shit but if I was her I might buckle under the pressure. I hope she holds out, for all the brickbats in her direction she is not that terrible.
Sorry to see 5 hours is not an option
C, We need at least some semblance of normality and the Tory party doesn't want to be seen indulging itself in another leadership contest so soon after the election, nor do any contenders want to do so in the aftermath of tragedy. As such we can expect little to change in the immediate term. But seismic shifts would need to happen for 5 years to ever be an option.
Why 5 ? It's a bit of a large number for us northerners to comprehend. OT loved yesterday's comments and the idea of meeting up for a beer sounds great but being in a different country makes it difficult. It's the same with the Christmas drink. Even though I return to Blighty every year, the late notice makes it impossible to organise a diversion on my trip back. I've noticed lately that quite a few of the commenters are based not far from my old stomping ground Holmfirth. So why don't we organise a Christmas meet up for the Northern contingency of C&W, wippits and flat caps welcome.
@StuffHuddersfield is actually my home town too, but perhaps a larger city for ease of access?
If she makes it through the summer1 April 2019.
Here we go already, trouble outside Ken Town Hall. Didn't take long, did it?
The media have been doing everything short of calling for a riot for 48 hours now. SKY particularly bad.As for TM.5 weeks would be best.Leadership election during the recess and new leader for a new parliament in the autumn.And as a Tory grandee I'd try my hardest to ensure no more than 3 candidates standing and preferably only 2. All over very quickly like it was when Dave went.
