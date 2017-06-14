Hop It, Frog

So, farewell then, Vincent de Rivaz, point-man for France's baleful nuclear policy in the UK, architect of Hinkley Point C, persistent and devious lobbyist, and triumphant hands-down victor over the Civil Service and successive UK governments.
Oh, and originator of the Radioactive Turd.
It was your machinations last summer (at the behest of, and strongly backed up by Hollande) which tipped off the whole world that Theresa May was Not Up To the Job.
Can't see the back of you soon enough.
ND
PS - I hope, however, that you live long enough to see the HPC project abandoned without ever having generated a single KWh. Of which I reckon there's a fair chance.
2 comments:
If this is BAU it's not as much fun as bitching about the Tories.
Fuck me.
I'd forgotten about the looming energy crisis on top of all this other shit.
Thud - GET THE HELL OUT !
(Leave a space in your suitcase for me)
Post a Comment