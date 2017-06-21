is an empty Queen's Speech the best sort anyway?

There is certainly plenty of Government in the UK, different levels going right up to the EU and ECHR.
In our daily lives we are all affected by it, one truism of life too is that increasingly there is more Government than before.
Back say 100 years the Government share of GDP was well below 20%, now is pushes nearer 50%. The rise of Government, periods of austerity only being mere pinpricks, is inexorable.
So, given that the Country is not necessarily improved by constant tinkering, a welcome space of few new laws being put in place is probably quite a good thing. In fact, simple things like no fiddling with the tax code give certainty to business decisions for example and make planning easier.
So a minority Government's Queen's speech is in many ways something to be celebrated - because not much will happen, people will be freer of political interference. Perhaps, with the great repeal bill in the works as well, the lawmakers will be so obsessed with their craft for a few years that the rest of us are left alone to a greater extent than usual.
All things being equal, that should be a big plus for economic growth in the UK.
4 comments:
What was the share of GDP under Attlee was he more or less socialist than Thatcher?
Too difficult to measure, my Lord.
Attlee cut defence expenditure from 52% to 6.5%.
But his problem was the 200% balance of payments. Hence the continued rationing and strict import controls and foreign exchange controls.
Anything not homegrown or manufactured faced being banned.
Fairfax, not really a left or right this - Bill Clinton did nearly nothing at President and presided over a huge growth in the economy, he was certainly more lefty than righty. He was hamstrung by a Lewinsky!
Now he is regarded as the best President of the last 30 years - yet he did nothing or because he did nothing!
Was Clinton really a lefty? I thought he cut welfare benefits in some ways? Michael Moore called him the most republican president ever.
