Key themes emerging one week on from the UK election

1. DUP - clearly demanding not only pork-barrel money from the Tories but also anti-Sinn Feinn policies, which has stopped the confidence and supply discussions for now (why did May go to the PM when she could not form a Government?).
2. Hammond Speech tonight - the Remainers are back and out to stop Brexit or make it a non-Brexit by leaving only tiny bits of the EU. Sadly, this is a real long-term pain as the EU won't want this and remainers will get angry when they realise the EU is telling us to pack our bags and leave. They will blame the UK rather than the EU - terrible for the Tories who are already in a poor electoral position.
3. McDonnell advocates street action and anti-democracy - Despite losing the election last week, the Shadow Chancellor managed to advocate a 1 million person street demonstration to get the Tories out yesterday. Such rhetoric is borderline legal in my view, as it is promoting the overthrow of Her Majesty's Government. More worrying, having monstered Labour but realised now that they may form the next Government, the press has decided to give a free pass now to the radical left to expound whatever it likes without criticism. This bodes very ill for the Country and the next election.
In summary, f*ck me what a shit show.
7 comments:
having monstered Labour but realised now that they may form the next Government, the press has decided to give a free pass now to the radical left to expound whatever it likes without criticism
v. good point
and the likes of Polly and Little Owen are wetting themselves all over the floor (- buy shares in Tena pants)
(actually, if this goes on much longer, buy actual Tena pants ... and brown trousers)
Owen Smith in the shadow cabinet.
Owen Smith? The traitor?
That old softy Corbyn. No malice in his bony body.
When Robert Aske rebelled against Henry VIII, the Pilgrimage of Grace, he was hung in chains from a gallows until he died.
But is there going to be enough loss of confidence to spark the 'DIY recession' Osborne warned of?
The Shadow Government of all the (non) Talents
The Tories don't help themselves with stories like this: http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/disability-benefits-man-julius-holgate-no-legs-cut-government-pip-climb-stairs-with-arms-dwp-a7606416.html
The "not our fault guv" argument doesn't wash, government has increasingly tried to outsource responsibility in order to evade it, but the public kind of insists on pinning back on. Responsibility is the job of government, don't want it? Fuck off to be a management consultant or something then.
Stick Corbyn on telly with this poor guy and his tale, and watch the electorate shift further left...
There are an awful lot of wounds for the Tories to tackle, and most of them are self-inflicted. Corbyn just needs to keep tossing salt in them.
Really not sure what they can do now to turn this around.
What Theresa needs is a "bomb the Falklands" opportunity.
"why did May go to the PM": or indeed to Her Majesty.
