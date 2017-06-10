"The loyalties which centre upon number one are enormous. If he trips he must be sustained. If he makes mistakes they must be covered. If he sleeps he must not be wantonly disturbed. If he is no good he must be pole-axed" **
(W.S Churchill)
That's it, really.
ND
** and yes, I do know how it continues
Difficult in the 24HR Rolling Bollocks environment.
Churchill would have needed the cigar and Tommy Gun photoshopped out of the picture.
This is why we got May in the first place.
