Thursday, 8 June 2017

Postcard from the Front

Just finished a 2-hour stint of telling at the polls, in my ultra-marginal division (supposedly a prime Labour target).  First observations:
  • slow business, on a cold morning
  • very few youngsters coming through (but they often vote in the evening)
  • no Labour tellers out - which is v. unusual for a marginal: may be some new tactical use of troops, but flies in the face of conventional wisdom.  The again, what doesn't, these days?
  • usual % of cheery folk, thumbs-up etc.  But a higher proportion of heads-down, grumpy, won't-give-their-polling-number than I recall before:  a more divisive atmosphere
Also had a stroppy young council employee / polling officer, told me I couldn't ask to see people's polling cards.  I told him I couldn't demand to see them; and that he should call the Returning Officer for further and better particulars.  (After 4 decades of doing this stuff, I know my rights.)
 
 Now off to cast some proxies.  Vote early, vote often ...

