Postcard from the Front

- slow business, on a cold morning
- very few youngsters coming through (but they often vote in the evening)
- no Labour tellers out - which is v. unusual for a marginal: may be some new tactical use of troops, but flies in the face of conventional wisdom. The again, what doesn't, these days?
- usual % of cheery folk, thumbs-up etc. But a higher proportion of heads-down, grumpy, won't-give-their-polling-number than I recall before: a more divisive atmosphere
Now off to cast some proxies. Vote early, vote often ...
ND
