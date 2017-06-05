Terror Has Many Dimensions

We all have several good reasons to fear the septic pin-pricks being inflicted upon us in the abominable current terror campaign. This probably isn't the blog to dwell on the personal, ethical or ethnic issues, acute and shocking though they be.
We do however reckon to cover politics and economics here, and I have a particular horror in those spheres. It is that the current string of palpable outrages provide a massive post-election distraction for Mrs May, whose full and undivided concentration will need to be upon Brexit. If I was being cruel, I might even say she looks as though she positively prefers dealing with Home-Office-type matters.
But Brexit requires 100% attention from almost the whole of government if it is not to be a first-order economic cock-up. I've not been sanguine about May's capabilities in this regard for many months (who has?). For the government to be diverted by anything else would be akin to Churchill's War Cabinet becoming distracted by a nasty outbreak of measles in the summer of 1940. That may not be the perfect analogy but you know what I mean.
ND
10 comments:
For the government to be diverted by anything else would be akin to Churchill's War Cabinet becoming distracted by a nasty outbreak of measles in the summer of 1940.
It is nearly the 1st anniversary of Farage's "independence day". The government has spent a year being distracted by internal strife and replacing itself. An outbreak of measles would have been more interesting.
The plans are more well advanced than many think. However, despite what the media would tell us, the other side is very ill-prepared, swinging from OUT to MAYBE to LET's DEAL on a daily basis.
My contacts in Brussels report they like very much to be seen as together, but the only line they can agree on is the £100 billion which they also know is a non-starter for actually getting a deal.
Being seen to rob the Brits at gun point will not be very popular in Southern Europe even though the French and Germans are happy to see this now.
Also, Brexit is important for trade and economics, but the terrorist threat (I am at work in a building that has been on the telly all weekend long...) is pretty real and does need sorting out.
"If I was being cruel, I might even say she looks as though she positively prefers dealing with Home-Office-type matters."
We all know how competent she was at the Home Office!
I would actually accuse her of having been a "Quisling" Home Office minister. To have allowed the setting up of Sharia courts in her bailwick whilst at the Home Office smacks of treachery to moi.
Then of course there is the "Manchester Boys", perhaps a case of the hand that nurtered them being bitten.
There is "something of the Darkness", to paraphrase another criticizm of another Home Office minister, that nags at me about Saint Theresa.
All police need to be armed now. Perhaps a home guard of veteran police and soldiers too.
This becomes civil war when the first unguarded town is subject to a two hour marauding, replete with live stream movie.
Look forward to full Nanny Theresa over the next few months.
Buy a few second hand mobiles and sims over the next couple of days.
I've zero confidence in May delivering Brexit well these days, if she turned any more the planet would develop a slight orbital wobble. Never thought I'd utter the words, but Corbyn looks more like a leader. If you want to use "strong and stable" as a mantra, don't start looking like a cheap plastic table with one leg shorter than the others.
I started off planning to vote Tory, but not a chance now. Between May and Rudd - who makes fucking _Abbott_ look intelligent, she's that dismal - I'm debating giving Labour it's first ever vote (and, likely, last) from myself. If we're going to hell, may as well pick the route paved with good intentions, although I'll need a stiff drink or two before crossing any box.
@barnacle bill - UK law has allowed alternative routes for non-criminal law for a very long time (the Jewish use it too), so no problem with Sharia being used in a very limited role there. We've an issue with extremists, not Muslims in their entirety. Here in Manchester a hell of a lot more Muslims were helping than harming after the attack at the arena.
@EK - don't think we're that bad yet. I've had a few similar dark thoughts, which I'm keeping to myself lest any nutter comes across them and finds them useful, that I'm grateful the terrorists have yet to cotton on to.
Terrorism is nasty.
However more people die from car accidents in a week than have died from terrorism in the last 10 years.
That May has cut back on police and will not condemn the Saudis for funding terrorism possibly in this country will count against her
They can point fingers at facebook etc but that is clearly opportunistic c***
They can point at the bad things Corbyn did 20 years ago, but he (quite rightly) will point back at the things May is doing right now.
The strong and stable line has blown up on them already.
If only the opposition was half way competent, The appeals to national security so easily could.
And like CU says, ignoring all that is important
No - not brexit:-
What skills should we be getting the young to learn
Adult education - why stop learning at 18/21?
Productivity (good jobs)
House prices - no reason for them to be so high.
749 trade deals to renegotiate - what is the plan
Social care - why isn't this part of the NHS - can you tell the difference between social care and medical care of the old? Me neither.
Anon @ 11:42
I am aware and respect the rights of others like those of the Jewish faith to have their own rules being followed in this country because I know they are not trying to damage/undermine the very fabric of our way of like here.
Where as those who demand Sharia courts in this country see it as the route to overthrowing the common law of this land. It is the thin end of an unacceptable wedge being driven into the soul of our society. As such Saint Theresa should have stamped it out right at the very beginning.
1940, a reason why Chamberlain went was the number of distractions he was faced with, as was Churchill. The difference lay in how he dealt with the other politicians and the generals. A key example is rationing and food supplies given that the dockers were Communist led and Stalin at that point was allied to Germany by treaty. And yes, there was a measles problem with children and others moving all over the place. I had it for a start.
Post a Comment