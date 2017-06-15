That's another fine mess you've gotten me into.

As CU says, what a mess. Too weak to govern. Too strong to give up. And an opposition too weak to govern and too strong to not want to try.
Plus a preferred coalition partner that could cause more problems than they solve.
John Major made the point that the Belfast Agreement specifically states no single political party in Northern Ireland can receive favourable treatment from the UK government. Awkward.
Johnnie M might be an arch remainer, determined to scupper any Brexit, but even his wet Toryism doesn't want to see the Corbyn Comintern Co-operative Progressives raising the red flag over number ten.And he does know a thing or two about northern Irish politics and treaties and how very likely they are to unravel over a grievance.
So, a signed up agreement is probably a worse idea than not signing the DUP up.
Which means instability.
What are the realistic options?
Going for another election immediately, or even this year, would probably result in a no more favourable result and possibly a much worse one. Its also an option available anytime. When better alternatives have failed. Bottom of the pile for this idea.
What is actually needed is a stronger alliance. With people who share similar values. And won't be too demanding and excitable. Blairites would be ideal! But they are long gone.
The SNP would be destroyed forever by any association of any kind with their English Overlords. No matter how many airports Theresa promises, it won't be enough to convince any of the SNP to take the bribe. Forget them.
Which leaves the Liberals. 12 MPs. That, plus the implied support of the DUP, is good enough. Slightly better than it was before the election.
The problem is, the Tories invited the Liberals into coalition before. It didn't work out well for them.
And ended with a bloodbath of murdered Liberal MPS, struck down by their former friends,the treacherous Tories, that would make a good season finale for Game of Thrones.
The Yellow Wedding.
However, there is a faint, faint possibility that the Liberals could be tempted into a con-sup arrangement.
Firstly, the Liberals need to be made aware that most of their misfortunes following the coalition, were of their own making. The Conservatives never told them to put free tuition fees into their manifesto. When Cameron said "Sure..if you like," to the Liberal's key demand, referendum on proportional voting, that was their choice. Not Cameron's. They wanted the green energy ministry. They were welcome to it.
If they hadn't spent decades being duplicitous, hypocritical, two faced liars, it might have worked out better for them.
Unlikely as they are to want to join their former abusers, who not only took all their seats in 2015, but now also want to leave their beloved European Union, the Liberals just might, might, think again.
They have just dropped their ineffective and unpromising leader. They will have a better one in any of their four main favourites. Davey. Lamb. Swinson. Cable.
Their Remoaner strategy that we looked at here, has failed.
Failed badly. Its not the future.
Failed badly. Its not the future.
Scottish unionism is a viable strategy. Soft brexit nonsense, is a fantasy that will play better than rejoin-remain did. It needs much more thought and detail and proper proposals. But it won't be dismissed now like it would have been two weeks ago, by a newly desperate Theresa May.
The Liberals could, for their support, on a limited time, limited offer basis, achieve two key aims. And could, with the right leader, recover much of the respect they have lost.
It does take great courage and vision. Not something normally associated with the Liberal Democrats.
The pitch is this.
1. A seat on Brexit negotiations. As part of the government's official team. A seat and a voice and a vote. This needs to be realistic. There can't be a veto of Brexit. But there could be a vote on yes/no/try again. Doesn't have to be viable. Just has to be able to look like it could be viable.
2. Free tuition fees.
Actual, delivered, free tuition fees for university students.
£36-40 billion is an estimate of what that would cost. In the fine print it can be taken lower. EU and foreign students pay more. The worst 20 universities must close. A certain number of made up Mickey-Mouse subjects can be excluded from the offer. Free school meals scrappage in the small print too. Very small. Right at the back.
The U-turn explanation is, the people clearly wanted it. And its already free in Germany.
And all the major and minor parties already agree.
The existing student debt will be sucked in to this too. And that may have to be written off too.
Austerity is over. Gordonomics is back. 'Investing isn't really spending. And investing in our natural resources, which is people, is the priority of government for a sustainable future .'.Yada yada yada.
But think of the headlines!
"Liberal Democrats, under new leader Jo Swxxxx, have already delivered the impossible. A free higher education for all. This isn't some Corbyn fantasy manifesto. Its a real commitment that will be debated on in 2018 and enacted in 2019. Enacted by the government in power.
Not by some possible future government but the real one. One that this time, the liberal democrats can remove themselves from at any time, if this proposed bill on free higher education is not delivered. A victory for every aspiring young person in the land."
Its the easiest possible sell in government.
Corbyn has already promised it. he can't back out. All the progressives want it and are already signed up. Scotland already has it. So no more one rule for us one for them. Students want it. The middle class, should-be, Tory voters,parents of middle class students want it also.
If the Tories don't do it now, next time Corbyn will say he will. And his tricky new problem of the youth won't have been addressed.
Say that £80 billion is coming out of the future sale of the banks - RBS and Bradford and Bingley. And the EU payments we won't be making. And by not paying the £100 bn EU divorce bill.
Beneficially this forces the Libbers to be more realistic about Brexit. Fixes some of the yoof issue for a while. And youth opposition to Brexit. You can be in the EU or have a free education - You choose.
Next election held during the summer holiday period is the other genie bottle stuffing plan for reducing this new, young demographic.
Anyway, as a result of just £50 billion in free stuff with an ongoing £25-£30 billion a year cost to education, TM will have got out of the hole she dug herself and will be marginally better off than before she jumped into it.
About the same as paying for the Iraq and Afghanistan wars in total, for each coming year.
Or a 10% hike in VAT.
Or, as Jeremy himself proposes, stick it on the nation's Mastercard. Just pay the interest. And let someone else in the future say "This is another fine mess they got me into."
Cheers BQ. Quick response as i'm err.. being dragged to the pub.
In my speculations as to how shit this is, i've reached a plateau of - well, it could be a damn sight worse. Considering manifestos are total cobblers both before, during and after elections and governments these days are well and truly into mission creep. I've come to the conclusion - fuck 'em, with knobs on.
So what if they do bugger all for the next few years (Brexit aside - which, let's face it, has always been strategically oriented around guesswork) then happy days.
It's similar to what the Mogg said, the British people have decided they don't want a majority government and I for one, have been thoroughly infuriated with them for years.
As soon as Cammo took over he fucked the Health Service a bit for no perceivable objective other than Lansley used to be his boss and thought he was smarter than he is. Nah, fuck 'em. I've got my house to do up and for the first time in my life, have grown rather bored of it all. A period of dignified hot air and bluster but without authority isn't really a bad thing I think.
Anywho - to the boozer for a deliciously chilled lager top with beads of icy cold condensation dripping down the side whilst lovely ladies frollick in their summer dresses! (Err..for the record - that ain;t gonna happen - the pint maybe, the frollicking most unlikely)
DtP
May will have to govern on a cross-party basis. Not anything like a Grand Coalition, but only introduce policies which are unopposeable. That probably means giving chairs to Labour, SNP and LibDems on the Brexit committee. It means throwing nearly all the manifesto committments in the bin. It probably means lots more spending, but it could mean some uncontroversial tax rises and reforms too: maybe a rise in the NI UEL and a commission on tax reforms or something. A cross-party working-group on social care and NHS reform.
If done right, this balanced Parliament could be a success. But May needs to learn how to be consensual FAST, and needs to learn the language of the Left FAST. And the red-blooded swivel-eyed Brexiters need to feel chastened.
Well I'm starting to think Whateverhisnameis might be right and the powers that be have penciled in a nice recession for the UK, to teach the plebs a lesson.
So an unstable Parliament with a nice dig dollop of uncertainty it is then.
Not a bad idea BQ - especially as most projections for student loan debt indicate quite a lot of it won't be getting paid back. That degree in History is worth less than the Nail Technician one, the latter will at least be working somewhere other a Tesco cheese counter for the foreseeable, and likely on more than the minimum wage, and I doubt either will end up paying anything close to the value of their loan before it is written off.
Whether the LibDems will go for it is another thing, they seem completely phobic to governing.
@Anon 4:16 - agree, May needs to learn to play nicely. Her sacking of David Jones indicates that hasn't quite sunk in yet.
The degree in history may not lead to a specific job, but those talking-and-writing subjects are cheap to run and subsidise the expensive subjects like engineering or industrial design.
And many employers don't care what the subject of a degree was, as they will have to train the ex-student anyway. What they see is somebody who can stick with a regular task for three years and come out with a completed project.
So it isn't so simple as "dump the silly degrees".
Don Cox
Hi all been away from here for a bit because most of you are as mad as a box of Eurofrogs, but it is nice to see - scanning through the comments - that I am apparently personally responsible for the houseprice "bubble", declining living standards, towerblock fires and Guy Verhofstadt.
I am not sure how this works as actually I am fairly low-leveraged, live modestly, save a huge proportion of my income and rarely eat avocados.
Anyway, I agree with anon above that May needs to lead an uncontroversial government. A colleague points out on Brexit that we took 40 years to get in, why should we expect to be fully out in two? What is wrong with what the media are calling a "reverse EFTA", where we stay in the single market for the moment, and drift away as we find we want to do things differently or not join new initiatives etc.?
David Allen Green had a very interesting article in the FT yesterday suggesting that perhaps we should have stopped integrating when Maastricht was on the table. If we'd stayed in the EEC at that stage and let the others roll on with political integration then all might have been happier. We could still achieve something like that with a bit of nous and sensible negotiation.
I still, a year on from the referendum, can't get excited about our net contributions to the EU budget. As a proportion of UK spending they are tiny. A bit of cash to grease the wheels is perfectly acceptable in my book.
In the longer term we need a new party of government. The Tory brand is now too tarnished. The LDs are a joke and the Labour party has been fully taken over. See Peter Mandelson for details. So we need a Centre Party, or a Consensus Party or a Moderate Party. I realise that such a party will not appeal to most of the readers here, so the nutters can go back away to UKIP.
A good start but what is needed is some way of fixing the unemployment stats once brexit has happened.
0 tuition fees helps the under 30s
You need something in there for adult education - reskilling the grownups so we can all become web designers and php programmers when those city jobs.
Age, sex, ethnicity, background, breathing - none of these should be a barrier to the opportunity to grow a stupid beard.
