Thursday, 8 June 2017

The Sunderland result - 2017

Houghton & Sunderland South


LAB HOLD LAB HOLD

Results

General Election 2017 results
Party Votes %
Party
Labour
 Bridget Phillipson Votes 24,665

Party
Conservative
 Paul Howell Votes 12,324

Party
UKIP
 Michael Joyce Votes 2,379

Party
Liberal Democrat
 Paul Edgeworth Votes 908

Party
Green Party
 Richard Bradley Votes 725

Closest from our readers
Actually too hard to tell. No one had labour making these gains.
Fight between Nick Drew and Timbo.

 






But its only 11.15pm and its still a very panicky time as exit poll is predicting no government. No Theresa. No Brexit. Exit poll is suggesting a terrible result for the Tories.
4 comments:

Anonymous said...

If the exit poll is correct, then it's another rejection of Ed Milibands policies...

May is toast no matter what.

12:33 am
Thud said...

May and her blairlite manifesto and social inclusion was a flop as nobody believes Tories on such touchy feely bollox. We need to hammer the commies on security and the economy as nothing else matters.Still holding out for getting past 326.

12:49 am
MyElectionNightName said...

eh....'scuse me...... I predicted a hung parliament on April 21st on this very site.

1:06 am
Anonymous said...

Strong and Stable .... and gone.

3:48 am

