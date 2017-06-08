The Sunderland result - 2017

Houghton & Sunderland South
LAB HOLD LAB HOLD
Results
|Party
|Votes
|%
|
Party
Labour
|Bridget Phillipson
|Votes 24,665
|
Party
Conservative
|Paul Howell
|Votes 12,324
|
Party
UKIP
|Michael Joyce
|Votes 2,379
|
Party
Liberal Democrat
|Paul Edgeworth
|Votes 908
|
Party
Green Party
|Richard Bradley
|Votes 725
|Closest from our readers
|Actually too hard to tell. No one had labour making these gains.
|Fight between Nick Drew and Timbo.
|But its only 11.15pm and its still a very panicky time as exit poll is predicting no government. No Theresa. No Brexit.
|Exit poll is suggesting a terrible result for the Tories.
If the exit poll is correct, then it's another rejection of Ed Milibands policies...
May is toast no matter what.
May and her blairlite manifesto and social inclusion was a flop as nobody believes Tories on such touchy feely bollox. We need to hammer the commies on security and the economy as nothing else matters.Still holding out for getting past 326.
eh....'scuse me...... I predicted a hung parliament on April 21st on this very site.
Strong and Stable .... and gone.
