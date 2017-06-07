UK election results 2017

Whilst being a bit too busy to blog much (been twittering more at @Cityunslicker as that can be done more easily on the move), we have nearly reached the end point of the election. It is the last day.
So before the votes are counted, we can mark the campaign efforts.
Tories/May - 3/10 - U-turn on a manifesto pledge, no happiness at all, no real use of Boris or Gove who, let us not forget, WON the EU Referendum unaided by the party. Reasonable attacks on Corbyn but Guido has done it far, far better.
Long ago I was involved in the 2001 Tory campaign, Save the Pound! etc. It was awful and Blair hammered us at the time. I think this is worse, the worst manifesto ever from the Tories. A brexit election and no plan even discussed for Brexit.
Perhaps 3 is generous, although the reactions to Terrorism have helped a little at the end. Better has been their social media campaign - miles ahead of the rest which will come as news to the echo chamber of lefty twitterati.
Liberal Democrats - 1/10 - It will be quite something if this weak and feeble party get more seats than last time. Personally, I think they will do worse and have bet (small) accordingly. Pro-Remain, Pro-Immigration, Anti-Gays - a hotch-potch of the least saleable ideas ever. No one wants anther referendum ever again, let alone next year. Dreadful effort and a fully deserved thrashing.
Greens - 1/10 - Why bother when Corbyn has stolen your clothes. Their vote share will sink to near 1%. No good ideas from the greens, re-heated communist nonsense only. There could be votes in kind of Green but in touch with reality party (see many European countries). But here they are stoic, spitting from the left on the Social Justice Warriors. (same marks and comments for Paid Cymru).
UKIP - 4/10 - Despite the usual hatred from all the media, Nuttall who has many challenges as a leader, has at least spoken about the causes of terrorism and has some more active ideas about what we should do about it. With Brexit UKIP don't have a long-term survival chance, but given this they have done better to tap the national mood than the Lib Dems.
SNP - 5/10- Don't really care and have not seen anything surprising from them, endlessly asking for referendums now is a vote loser but they seem addicted to it, hence they will lose votes.
Labour 7/10 - I find the Labour one hard, clearly the expectation was utter disaster but Corbyn will likely avoid that. However, promising unicorns to everyone is basically cheating and fraudulent, as a Government it would be chaotic in the extreme. As a way to maintain support it has been superb, they have found support for their Utopian dreams and played it well. Dianne Abbot has been comedy gold too, best thing of the election by miles, so extra marks for that.
All in all makes for a fairly unpredictable election, certainly not what was expected when all this kicked-off.
6 comments:
"no real use of Boris or Gove who, let us not forget, WON the EU Referendum unaided by the party"
This is because Team May are still too affected by leftie memes, in this case the "£350m for our NHS" nonsense that leads them to believe that Gove and Boris are unpopular with the public, which couldn't be further from the truth.
I think the pertinent question is, "Lynton Crosby - what is he for?"
Seems about right, a bit generous to the SNP perhaps
Question becomes:
is (3/10 x Tory proposition) > (7/10 x Corbyn) ?
I feel it probably is.
But what a shambles.
Long ago I was involved in the 2001 Tory campaign, Save the Pound! etc. It was awful and Blair hammered us at the time. I think this is worse...
And in 2001 the turnout was under 60%. Ladbrokes will give you 5/1 on that happening tomorrow, any takers?
I wish I'd bet on the Lib Dems doing badly instead of on the cricket, but then again my England / India final bet is still on. I certainly won't be changing over from the cricket to watch the election, even if it does get rained off yet again.
No good ideas from the greens, re-heated communist nonsense only.
Half the folk I work with up here reckon Caroline Lucas is sensible! They like Corbyn too but all vote SNP. They only like self-hating English politicians, it's actually quite comical. Whereas other life-long labour voters have switched the the tories.
Don't bank on the SNP losing too many seats. I reckon they may have become the 'silent majority' up here now.
I'm wondering if one of the main reasons for calling the election in the first place was to regain some seats in Scotland and to get rid of a major source of opposition in the House of Commons from SNP. TM must have known the canny scottish fish would bang on ad nauseam about another referendum and people would turn away.....
Is Ms Abbott just dire, or is she undergoing some sort of mental breakdown?
I think she's just used to opening her mouth and blurting whatever nonsense comes into her head, rather than actually having to remember details or do basic arithmetic.
Post a Comment