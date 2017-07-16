Bending The Rules for Saudi Aramco

Many months ago I wrote:
the government now needs to conduct itself as if we were at war. Yes, it's big and serious! Full attention and maximum effort required on all fronts. Melt down some of the family silver. Tighten the belt. Grown-ups to the front. Now is the hour.and
... there'll be many a dark deed done on the road to a successful escape from the clutches of the Commission. It gladdens the heart to see that some proper pragmatists are settling down to their three-year-long task of doing Whatever It Takes.
Frankly it wouldn't surprise me to see Gib and the Falklands 'sold' as this one pans out.
I'm with the naysayers on this one. A reputation for probity is a valuable asset and worth defending; trashing your ethics for a fast buck is very short-sighted. Anyway, I suspect that those who sell their souls to help support the cesspool that is the House of Saud will soon regret it.
