Compo Results: & a Brief Summer Book Review

The Turing Guide - 33 contributing authors (Oxford, 546 pp)
Alan Turing was one of the foremost geniuses of the 20th C. Many will know something, if only vaguely, of his mighty contributions to maths, computing and AI, and to codebreaking during WW2. This book details all of that and a great deal more, in as much technical / mathematical detail as you can stand: but because it's in 42 chunks (meaty chunks, it must be said), it is also quite straightforward to bite off something digestible on anything that piques your interest.
And there's plenty to choose from (did you know Turing was a pioneer in mathematical biology?) I could imagine most C@W readers will be more concerned to learn about his WW2 exploits than, say, his 'gay martyrdom'. Several of the contributors reckon Turing was personally instrumental in shortening, if not actually winning, the war. Single-handedly? No: notwithstanding a strong strand of idolisation of the man, the book does not fail to record in detail the efforts and mind-blowing achievements of half a dozen other outright geniuses at Bletchley Park and beyond, most of whom sadly are little-known today. Riveting stuff.
(2) Compo
A most enjoyable set of car names. But our Anons must realise - prizes are only awarded to folks willing to give themselves a name too! So - nothing for the Ferrari Tosserati, nor for the Kia Thornberry. Instead, it's
- Bronze (wins a test drive in the Thornberry): Mr BQ, Renault Smug
- Silver (a test drive in the Tosserati) - with special commendation for its accompanying spec, Kev and his Mercedes Benz Diana
- Gold: Steven L, LOTUS FARAGE - a real guzzler of a motor, roaring along and belching smoke. (a day trip to Aberdeen)
1 comment:
The Lotus Farage is a beast of a vehicle.
Very fast. Quite nimble. But the old fashioned drum brakes means it resists all attempts to make it stop. Not very good at corners either. Prefers the single issue track.
And the noise when it starts up causes liberal bicycle types to run, hands clasped over their ears, screaming in terror
Post a Comment