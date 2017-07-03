Disturbing news for the reality-based community

Why do I keep meeting people who are spouting commie nonsense. Only today I have met some senior executives who should know better. They are bemoaning the state of the country post-Grenfell and saying how rubbish we are governed and how things must change....
How the rich (err, them?) have got richer and the poor poorer. How neo-liberal economics has taken us there, how terrible Brexit is for the Country.
Basically, the Corbyn mantra is working. The Tories too are wrongly adopting this nonsense instead of rallying around their own message.
Very worrying - is it just me or is this becoming common, that people have lost sight of the reality of the Hard Left and are instead running to its, umm, warm embrace?
"Why do I keep meeting people who are spouting commie nonsense."
Because the BBC and other supposedly neutral news outlets have normalised it.
Because the Tories have absolutely no idea what they believe in, so this stuff goes unopposed.
Because many people have lost the ability to form an original, critical thought and therefore ingest their opinions in the form of memes, tweets and 5 second video clips of middle-class idiots chanting Corbyn's name at a silent disco.
Because commie twaddle is now cool. It shows how much you care about, say, young people's struggle to get on the housing ladder, obviously down to evil Mrs May rather than your own portfolio of BTLs.
That's why.
