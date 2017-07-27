Gove is Causing Mayhem: A Pointer

First, we are plausibly told, Murdoch required that May take Gove back on board. A conspiracy theory, I realise, but hard to disbelieve. With his Murdoch-mandate for a putsch in his back pocket, how is he to make progress, when it has been generally agreed between the circling barons and their factions that Now Is Not The Time? Answer: to stake out noisily the old pre-2010 Cameroonian position. Brand-detoxification + husky-hugging.
His pretext? In the present state of cabinet anarchy he barely needs one. But he was handed one on a plate when (as we are told**) May's new chief-of-staff Gavin Barwell instructed cabinet members to come up with policy initiatives that don't cost any money (not itself a bad idea, as Mr Quango has pointed out). Sajid Javid - another wannabe who's keen to be in the news - rushed in with his house-lease intervention.
|http://www.cityunslicker.co.uk/2016/07/the-genius-that-is-gove.html
(And all this was before the 1 O'Clock News, which tells us the opposition is thinking quickly on its feet, even during the silly season. And, of course, they have the BBC firmly in tow. These are dangerous political times for Tories.)
But the day before that, Gove himself did some 'quick thinking on his feet' - and came out against chlorinated chicken! Talk about swallowing the enemy's agenda. The Remainders must have been overjoyed: their tactic for undermining a US-UK trade deal by guessing what'll be in it and demanding pre-emptive red lines has paid off on its first outing - and there's plenty more where that came from. GM food will be next, mark my words. And of course 'anything produced using gas that was fracked '. (Oh, and the 'chicken' thing deflected attention from Corbyn's woes over repaying student grants). Well Done, Michael.
We'll come back to electric cars another day: it's a technical issue as intractable as the electrification of trains and space-heating we considered at the weekend. In the meantime, let me leave you with one other point to watch out for. Gove and Barwell are best buddies. You heard it here first.
ND
_____________
** I have looked for this story, which was in the papers or on the news recently, but can't find the link. Sorry.
Cartoon: Stephen Collins www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/cartoon/2012/mar/16/1 (detail)
7 comments:
On top of the electric cars, comes the tax rises for diesels. Followed by petrol engines in the future. As revealed in the Telegraph today.
{Speculated really. But they are not wrong.}
Its a bonus for newspapers for the summer season. Everything from 'Electric car tax to rise 2000% to cover loss of gov'mnt revenues' to 'China and Russia will control all our energy with lithium' to 10,000 ancillary jobs to go in the alternator, fuel pump, furl gauge industries.
A gift for editors looking to frighten tourists off their sun loungers to buy a paper.
As the DT pointed out yesterday, the electric car decision will cost a fortune. The grid capacity will need increasing by 50%, and as we all know, as renewable increase in usage, so does the efficiency of the grid go down. Talk to the Germans, they'll tell you all about it.
Nonsense on stilts. I'm truly getting to the point where I will not read newspapers or listen to the radio (bar sport and music), for my own well-being. E.G.Nick Robinson's obsession with Trump is giving me homicidal urges. The BBC's inability to suggest that anything good may come out of Brexit another. The palpable glee on Today whenever a sniff of problems appears is beyond a joke.
Stick to Radio 3 (and Radio 2 at 9pm on Sundays). Avoid all current affairs and news.
As for broadcast TV, I can't comment as I haven't watched it for at least 15 years. There is plenty of good stuff on YouTube. For instance:
youtu.be/VBbRTRBY4D4?t=1s
Don Cox
@Elby - if you think Nick Robinson is infatuated with Trump, you do well to stay away from NN or the truly risible 100 Days + they air on BBC4 on an evening.
Let's not forget Justine Greening's pick your own gender cost-free announcement too!
As per Gove, he must be setting himself up as a stalking horse but for whom? It's all very well trying to de-toxify a brand but if we end up with just a random set of policy pronouncements based on evidence-free assertion then, without wanting to be hyperbolic, it totally eliminates the whole point of voting.
Gove, he must be setting himself up as a stalking horse but for whom?
Interesting thesis, Dick - I must say the only thing occurring to me was Gove = Murdoch's Man for the Top Job
I didn't see him as John the Baptist
Your thinking?
@ND - I think Gove's an opportunist and snake in the grass but he's not stupid so presumably he's aware that it would need a perfect storm to get him into Number 10 - which, with Murdoch's help, could certainly happen but you'd think Leadsom was clean (maybe dodgy accounting)and Javid's probably never even ran through a field of wheat.
I don't know - merely speculation:
1) Wrecking ball - destroy May
2) Stalking horse
3) Top job
4) Looking for some serious cash after office.
Gove is bright but foolish, good minister but would be dreadful PM (just like the last four, but he hasn't got Blair and Cameron's snake oil salesman touch).
I wish these buggers would clam up.
OT but I loved this comment alsewhere - Dunkirk updated.
"Even though large tracts of Europe and many old and famous States have fallen or may fall into the grip of the right and all the odious apparatus of nationalist rule, we shall not flag or fail. We shall go on to the end. We shall welcome the refugees in France, we shall welcome them on the seas and on the oceans, we shall welcome them with growing confidence and growing strength in the air, we shall open our island, whatever the cost may be.
We shall welcome them on the beaches, we shall welcome them on the landing grounds, we shall welcome them in the fields and in the streets, we shall welcome them in the hills; we shall always surrender, and if, which I do not for a moment believe, this island or a large part of it were defended or prospering, then others beyond the seas, armed and guarded by the U.S. fleet, would carry on the struggle, until in God’s good time, the New World, with all its power and might, steps forth to compel the capitulation and inundation of the old."
Post a Comment