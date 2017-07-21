Interest Only mortgages - a scam from the city?

Real non-story in the FT today.
Under their usual remoaning headline of course.
With PPI coming to an end there is an industry of ambulance chasers looking for some more victims.
Here the 'victims' are people with interest-only mortgages.
Given that property prices in the UK have followed a pattern, see graph above, why would anyone ever care about not repaying the principal?
You will always over time have a capital gain bigger than your mortgage, normally over 20 years by at least 100%.
You have to be historically unlucky, taking out a large mortgage right at a market top, to not manage to make a capital gain over 10 years, let alone 20 years.
This is just a non-issue. In fact I would consider it back to front - surely the scam is making people re-pay mortgages and forfeit their wealth for no reason when they are earning more in their property anyway? That must be the real scam, how much money the banks make on excessive interest rate charges on secured lending. All pushed even harder by the FCA since 2009!
"about not repaying the principle." Or even the principal?
"taking out a large market right at a market top": or a large mortgage, even.
You gotta kill the predictive text.
Of course it isnt the borrowers fault.
Even if you disagree, think of the lawyer's children - private school fees are unfeasable nowadays.
Interest only mortgages are a good idea until you get old. I had one, but also put a lot of cash into shares over the years, which paid it off in chunks.
On the other hand a relative may have his house repossessed unless he gets a quick sale. IMHO £450,000 is too much IO unless you get hefty bonuses. Went for too nioe a house in too nice a location, then got the landscapers in etc.
I won the lottery and lived with the rich and famous for the past 25 years. Just because all my money has run out, why should I have to stop now?
One of the best days in my life was when I finally paid off the mortgage and owed nothing to anyone.
Don Cox
thanks Dearime - I was fitting that post into much too short a space of time earlier!
