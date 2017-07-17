Interesting; Brexit Migration Map

Interesting to see how Germany stacks up against Romania. I suppose it shows that its not just a numbers game, but also has a qualitative rather than quantitative aspect too.Cannot remember the last time anyone has complained about those damn Huns taking our jobs, or rustling pigs for their bratwurst.
@HD It's probably more because all the Eastern Europeans get lumped together so when people complain about Romanians they're including all those Poles.But also yeah the type of job matters too. The Germans are probably evenly distributed across white collar jobs but the Eastern Europeans tend to work as packs in blue collar jobs.
@K Most western Europeans tend to integrate a lot more into British society too. Much less ghettoization. I'm from a university town with a large number of foreign students, and outside of the substantial Chinese population its the Eastern Europeans who tend to keep their own to their own, save for a few more adventurous ones.
Interesting to see how Germany stacks up against Romania. I suppose it shows that its not just a numbers game, but also has a qualitative rather than quantitative aspect too.
Cannot remember the last time anyone has complained about those damn Huns taking our jobs, or rustling pigs for their bratwurst.
@HD It's probably more because all the Eastern Europeans get lumped together so when people complain about Romanians they're including all those Poles.
But also yeah the type of job matters too. The Germans are probably evenly distributed across white collar jobs but the Eastern Europeans tend to work as packs in blue collar jobs.
@K Most western Europeans tend to integrate a lot more into British society too. Much less ghettoization. I'm from a university town with a large number of foreign students, and outside of the substantial Chinese population its the Eastern Europeans who tend to keep their own to their own, save for a few more adventurous ones.
