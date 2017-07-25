Leasing Houses

- every company on the planet from Microsoft downwards is trying to find ways of setting up reliable income streams (rather than just a one-off sales-price) - an 'annuity stream' of good quality is highly bankable, and raises the share price. House-builders are no different
- anyone signing up for a rising / indexed / variable ground-rent & lease-related charges has a lousy lawyer, and/or is bonkers or stupid (or ought to be discounting the house price heavily)
- but caveat emptor can't be the whole story in the real world: people are indeed badly advised / ignorant / bonkers / lazy / irrational etc and - sadly - need to be saved from themselves in some circumstances
- oh, and May has asked all departments for zero-cost initiatives to be seen to be doing something popular
So - does the C@W crew reckon dodgy leases on houses is one such case where the punter needs protection? Or is the government meddling where it's not needed, thanks - just Sajid Javid responding to May's call?
Answers on a postcard below ...
ND
11 comments:
I reckon it's a scam, on the shareholders not the house buyers. If these income streams are so valuable for shareholders why are they being flogged off to shadowy overseas small ltd shell companies? Why is there no mention of these companies in the house builders accounts? Why do the house builders accounts remain opaque on the issue?
What'll happen is the house builders will be 'forced' or 'have no choice' but to wing yet more millions to the offshore accounts of the people they sold the leases to to compensate them for the ground rents being forgiven. It's just people in the know skimming.
It does impact the buyers, Steven. I was listening to Jeremy Vine and the ground rents/'extension' rates on the leases are often usurious.
People are just trying to buy a home, for goodness sakes.
It makes me worried as a parent.
I am interested in the rise of part-rent part-buy arrangements. Where you buy a percentage of a freehold and then rent the rest. If you want to extend the amount you own, you do it at the prevailing market price. Meanwhile what is happening to the ground rent? Has anyone here done an assessment of what is going on? It strikes me as a leveraged play against the buyers, or rather partial buyers
And Bank Underground had a thoroughly researched piece on car finance plans a few weeks ago. Suddenly, the BoE alerts us to a potential personal debt crisis. That might be a blog to follow, although it is totally unofficial of course
Freehold.
The word says it all. Yours, Free of rent/lease/ground rent & any other encumbrances.
Freehold.
I never looked any further, as soon as leasehold was mentioned, I moved on.
Just my opinion of course but this new-build "You can buy the freehold later" is just a scam.
Oh, and should people be protected from their own lack of understanding of freehold/leashold in the world of google. Nope.
Should the lenders & solicitors be taken to task for being in cahoots with the builders? Yes.
Then the scam is working isn't it? Because once the voting public are worried and feel sorry for the 'victims' the politicians can come along and 'save the day' and order the companies to wires hundreds of millions of pounds to the Channel Islands and Grand Cayman.
Google the name of any big listed housebuilder with the words 'leasehold scam' and you will find articles about it. The articles have the name of the company the lease was sold to. The you can go on Companies House Beta and look into it.
Basically there are a handful of people who are each directors of scores of these companies that buy the leases. There is only one ltd company er site so it is small, has accounting exemptions and is opaque. The leases are flipped via these companies to offshore jurisdictions with high secrecy. The house builders do not mention these companies in their accounts (as they are not subsidiaries) nor do they mention what they are doing or how much they are selling the leases for.
Ground rents doubling every 10 years is obviously a scam that hardworkingfirsttimebuyers will not be allowed to suffer. But hundreds of millions in cash will disappear offshore to people that will never be named. I reckon a fair old chunk of our money gets robbed like this by well connected shadowy people. I Pensions liberation being another example.
You should be demanding a criminal investigation, not a compensation scheme. The shareholders are being defrauded.
And legally speaking, if the courts have rules that tying a consumer into more than a 12 month gym contract is unfair (see OFT v Ashbourne Management Services [2011] EWHC 1237) then a ground rent that doubles every 10 years on a house purchase is also likely to be void under EU consumer law.
But there will be no legal challenge, just watch, instead the house builders managements will meekly start sending bucketloads of cash to compensate the offshore investors they sold the lease contracts to. It'll be spun as they are compensating the consumers of course, but since the contracts were sold onto another commercial entity why would the house builders have to do that unless the contracts are void?
Anyone who buys a leasehold house (as opposed to a flat) is nuts, but that doesn't mean rent seeking bastards should be allowed to gouge the ground rent up every 2 years. It needs to be stopped.
Apropos the car finance bubble.. I wonder how much of that is people switching out of company cars & taking a monthly car allowance? We offered that to our staff (easier to administer, cheaper for the company, more choice for the staff) and 77 out of 94 eligible people took it over 2 years.
I should add nearly all went for a PCP deal.
