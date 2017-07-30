Naming a Car in Eco-Sensitive 2017

Yup, Ford is calling its new 'executive' flagship - wait for it - the Nero !
Great choice! "Unique dark accents ... highest expression of luxury". Here's Wiki on what might inform the buying public's subliminal associations of the moniker.
Nero's rule is usually associated with tyranny and extravagance; his more infamous executions include that of his mother. Most Roman sources, such as Suetonius and Cassius Dio, offer overwhelmingly negative assessments of his personality and reign; Tacitus claims that the Roman people thought him compulsive and corrupt. Many Romans believed that the Great Fire of Rome was instigated by Nero to clear the way for his planned palatial complex, the Domus Aurea. He was said to have seized Christians as scapegoats for the fire and burned them alive, seemingly motivated not by public justice but by personal cruelty.I think we can imaging the kind of bastard who'll want one of those - and what his driving habits are likely to be. For their next trick, apparently Ford intend to call a new SUV the Trump ...
What other evocative car names can C@W come up with? Answers on the usual postcard, please, with a small award for the best.
ND
13 comments:
One of Martin Amis's novels had a series of splendidly named cars. The only one I can recall off hand was the "Ford Fiasco" :-)
On Nero, I thought you were being a bit unkind, what with the Italian language and the Caffè Nero chain, but it is more complicated than that.
Wiktionary has for the Italian:
2. fascist, the extreme right
4. a person of black skin
But there is help there too, from Finnish: an unambiguous "genius".
The cautious car manufacturer sticks with letters and numbers (sometimes as abbreviations related to functionality or size), eg: BMW's M5 and Audi's A6 SE. GT is Good Too.
Best regards
The BMW Blair - the perfect car for the cunt's cunt.
The Merkel People Carrier - great for loading up the family and off roading through terrain from desert to Balkan hills!
The UnReliant May - with it's unique 3x3 wheel drive, it'll navigate you out of Europe. Eventually.
The Trump would look a lot like a clown car - noisy, attention seeking and gets you nowhere. Doors come off? FAKE NEWS! They're being replaced with yuge merkin doors! Yugest! Merkinest! (wheels start to come off...)
For information, Nero is water in Greek.
The Mercedes Benz Diana - a 20 year tribute, the latest in airbag technology and driver breathalyser-key.
What to C&W think of the PCP car buying debts in the UK and the threat to the economy ?
I used to own a Vauxhall Insipid.
Trend for patronising eco cars continues. The Prius. The leaf. The Up. Zoe. Twingo. And even a sounds a bit like really rehydrating face moisturiser, the IONIX.
So the eco cars Range
Renault Smug
Hyundai UnKool!
Mini FewMiles
Toyota Lowcharge
Subaru Sadiq
And Nissan , the most patronising of all, will have the crossover SUV, the Nissan TreeHuggi
I suppose some SPAD called Petronius could drive his best mate Giton around in one of those. But I suppose it would end badly.
Old P's immortal quote:-
We trained hard ... but it seemed that every time we were beginning to form up into teams we would be reorganised. I was to learn later in life that we tend to meet any new situation by reorganising; and a wonderful method it can be for creating the illusion of progress while producing confusion, inefficiency, and demoralisation.
Oh Tempora, Oh Mores.
Ford Vignale Black, I s'pose. Like the Mercedes-AMG Black Series, and Black credit cards. Still looks like a Mondeo.
@E-K: for a rational take on PCP, try
---this---
Double thumbs up BQ's 11.51
Thanks, Formertory.
Ferrari 'tosserati' for the Champagne Socialists, all hypocritical noise and on speed but with no reverse gear.
For green windbags a new model 'T' powered with a sail, hybrid with peddle power.
The Italian 'caligula' with no horse power.
The 'Churchill' a gas guzzling tank of an engine.
A new Romanian model, 'the gypsy' coming to a plot of land near you, it will make beggars of you all.
Post a Comment