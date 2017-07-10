The Blarney

OK, so I am in Ireland just now, working (as ever) on an energy project, which requires me to grapple with the electricity market rules that will be coming into effect in a year or so when the two parts of the overall Irish grid system (North and Republic) harmonise into a single market regime. Needless to say, this will be broadly along the lines pioneered in the rest of Great Britain nearly 20 years ago, with some very excellent new Irish twists, such as: wind farms must take their chances in to grid along with everyone else, and pay for their own imbalances. Fair play to the lads! - we could benefit from that here.
Anyhow, as always, the rules are extremely complex, so the designated market operator 'SEMO' has kindly provided a handy guide: "Imbalance Settlement Plain English Version".
And here's an extract (I think it's in gaelic).
Still, that is the simplified version, as they say. Wish me luck, boys, I'm going in ...
ND
