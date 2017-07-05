The Great Migration resumes, will the EU sit and watch?

Just as the EU was getting all excited about besting the UK, reality is intervening once more to show its utter failure as an institution.
It is all great fun for the remainers and liberal media to have a jolly good laugh at the recent election victors and to praise the idiotic socialists. they are really enjoying their summer, never in my lifetime has a losing side been so happy with the world.
Reality in this case, is the arrival of economic migrants from Africa into Europe, now primarily via Italy - aided and abetted by 'friendly' NGO's who don't recognise borders etc in their utopian dreams.
So far this year, Italy has received double the amount of migrants that it did last year. Whilst Greece is still under pressure, really this all falls on Italy.
Of course, there is not much the EU can do. Eastern European countries are rightly refusing to take on the migrants in order to protect their culture. Merkel's 2015 statements on wanting to take them all in Germany are no longer so popular, plus she has an election to fight in a few months.
So Italy is left to confront the humanitarian disaster alone, Italy with its already high youth unemployment and sclerotic economy.
Much harder solutions are needed to stem the flow and close the door. There are over one billion people in Africa and the majority live in poverty, they can't all come to Europe en masse without also destroying the European states.
But of course, the EU is led by socialists and Marxists, obsessed with racism and intent on fixing the world's ills. In addition, they are bound by getting agreement and funds from the EU countries who are not co-operating. It is a very tough situation for the EU to handle - one which really exposes its weaknesses as a non-state actor.
Great post highlighting a pretty awful situation - Does anyone have any practical ideas on how to actually solve this? What can we stand up and do about it?
There are loads of options.
1) Do a deal with LIbya like we did with Turkey - harder as they are in civil war. Can be done with ALgeria.
2) Build a base in Malta or even Italy where migrants are processed and returned to Africa
3) Seize a port by force in North Africa and direct all the migrant boats there.
Real loons want us to sink the boat etc, but this is beyond the pale. However we do need to stop the flow, as the success of it breeds more of a flow to Libya.
Also, tackling Libya situation, created in part by the UK after all, is critical as this is where all the Syrian jihadists are escaping too in any event. So the UN should be empowered to step in an run the country as a protectorate.
And here's the lowdown on the death of Europe by its own hand. I would say that forewarned is forewarned. But as we can't arm ourselves against the enemy within, I won't.
FUBAR
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Strange-Death-Europe-Immigration-Identity/dp/1472942248
CityUnslicker.
The UN is useless. It bears no resemblance to its original being, and is in truth largely run by Islamic countries now. The last thing we need with regard to anything is the UN.
1. 15 to 25 years ago West was shamed into slashing child mortality in Africa
2. Africans told "you only need to have 2 children now"
3. Africans carry on having 6 kids for a number of reasons, but essentially more children = greater wealth and security in old age
4. Result - Africa now has a baby boom cohort all reaching young adulthood about now , with no jobs or economy to sustain them
The estimates are that over 4m young African men will seek a way into Europe over the next three or four years.
We ain't seen nuttin yet.
Maybe some rich countries could be persuaded to take some eg Saudi Arabia and Qatar......
