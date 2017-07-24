The Long March
The Marxist Antonio Gramsci famously advocated advancing the revolution by undertaking a 'long march through the institutions'. They've been at it for decades, of course, and over the weekend there was a little snapshot of their progress.
Sixty-six of the world’s leading minds were announced as Fellows of the British Academy ... the very best of humanities and social sciences research. This year’s new Fellows are experts in subjects ranging from feminist theory to the economic development of Africa ...
The British Academy’s newest cohort of Fellows also reflects the growing diversity of research in the UK.
The proportion of women elected to the Fellowship has doubled in the last five years. This year, 38% of the new Fellows are women, exceeding the 24% share of female Professors in UK universities.
Sounds exciting. What have these folks been researching? Here are some extracts. For the avoidance of doubt, I haven't made up any of this. Well, you couldn't make it up - could you?
Young women and mass media, feminist theory, gender and popular culture, British fashion industry, creative economy, fashion start-ups and micro-enterprises in the urban environment
Theory and politics of multiculturalism, secularism, Islamophobia, racial equality; sociology of ethnic minorities in higher education and employment; with special reference to Muslims in Western Europe
Inequality in education and labour market outcomes, educational efficiency, school and teacher effectiveness, social mobility
Fundamental rights, interdisciplinary studies of law, gender studies, critical and feminist legal theory
Colonialism and post-colonialism; civil wars and extreme violence in Africa; political violence and political justice; decolonization of the university and higher education; war on terror
Comparative welfare state studies; social policies and gender inequality; theorisation and measurement of contemporary poverty; family policies within a comparative perspective; social care in contemporary states and societies; European Union social policy
Legal recognition of family ties, the consequences of relationship breakdown, and experiences of the family justice system
Inequality, wage structures, minimum wages; peer effects; the economics of migration
Feminism in philosophy
Contemporary social and cultural geography; agri-food studies; moral economies and consumer practice
Language and migration; new dialects; multicultural youth language; language and social structure; sociolinguistics of West Africa
Global development and social change; issues of inequality, gender, environmental sustainability, health and infectious disease in Africa and beyond; interfaces between social science, science and policy
2 comments:
Still, is the British Academy as intellectually corrupt as the Royal Society has become?
dearlieme - clearly it is, from the list of nonsense their members are "working on".
FUBAR as our American friends say. And as the founder of the Muslim Brotherhood said of America - we need to do very little, just prompt it to destroy itself from within. Which is what the West is clearly intent on. Witness Merkel's destruction of Germany. It seems to me she WANTS to collapse Germany.
Thank God I'm 65 and should not live to see the worst of it, although the accelerating pace of insanity, as best demonstrated by Transgendering which in essence says, biology is nonsense, make me worry that it's too late.
Me? I'd close ALL the Universities and make them pay their way for starters.
