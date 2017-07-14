Uherd - will this work?

Enough of meaty topics this week!
Since I started blogging, I have always had time for Tim Montgomerie - perhaps this is related to him making time for me!
His new news venture is an interesting one, having left The Times. He intends to have a long-piece magazine-style website, not focusing on short-term themes. He certainly has lined up an, err, interesting mix of writers contributing.
The first topic, of the influence of rolling news and social media is an interesting one - if a little rhetorical - of course rolling news and social media are affecting the government - we can all see Jeremy Corbyn FFS!.
Perhaps some light will be drawn as to what exactly we are supposed to do about this, but I am less convinced when you get Alistair Campbell, the arch-creator of this mess, to opine from afar.
However, does the world need another alternative to the Spectator - indeed, can something like this work? I kind of hope so, because with news commentary declining in relevance and readership I do see around me that people are becoming less informed about the facts of the world than we previously the case.
Am I right to think that or just getting old?
It's the 24hr rolling news bollocks which creates the impression of perpetual crisis.
News editors set the whole agenda by focussing on what to report - like the body of a kid on a beach but not one lying dead at a concert arena.
The politicians and pollsters have misread the public because they construe 24hr Rolling Bollocks as public clamour for policy - which it is not. People don't give a toss about most of it.
PS, Why are they all at such pains to satisfy the 48% when it was the 52% than won ? Is a neutral BBC reporter really allowed to put on a sour face when talking of something she has personal distaste for ? One almost expects the BBC to play Laural and Hardy music whenever they show David Davies. Let's say, it couldn't be much worse.
The pols rely on the media to give them publicity and are terrified of a bad portrayal in the media.
The media rely on the pols to feed their need for content 24/7.
The pols have not yet found the courage to ignore most of the rolling news nonsense. And, given the above, they won't.
Social media raises the stakes even further. Every pet peeve is aired and all special interest/pressure groups have a presence. Mainstream media uses social media for easy content. The pols mistakenly believe that 20,000 retweets means that they need to formulate a response, to Do Something. Of course, the whole setup is a massive win for statists. The state must respond to any Bad Thing, no matter how trivial.
Trump gets this. Mainstream UK pols are yet to get it in the same way.
Don't you find him (Tim) an odd fish, though?
these leftie-beardie Tories are a rum bunch
"Leftie Beardie Tories" = Pogonophobia!
Thats said from sample size of 2 I think there is 100% correlation .
ND - I see your point, but life has educated me that mainly 2 things happen to political journalists.
1 - They stay left or right and get more extreme over time until they become caricatures, e.g. Melanie Phillips and Owen Jones, though young is heading that way.
2- Or they start left or right and gradually progress the other way telling their 'story/journey' over time. This becomes their thing...Tim is on this spectrum, passing Dan Hodges going the other way for example. Toynbee being broadly in this category too.
