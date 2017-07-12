UK economy is still going Japanese

We warned on here many, many years ago that the policy prescriptions coming out of the Great Recession would induce a Japan like coma on the UK economy.
High levels of quantitative easing and low inflation would lead to an investment strike and a huge debt over-hang simultaneously on the public and private sector balance sheet.
Low, it has come to pass.
Today's good news, of the unemployment rate dropping to 4.2% is sadly not the triumph that it should be for the UK economy. Due to low investment by corporates, the productivity of UK workers is low and still below 2007 figures in 2017 - 10 years of effectively no productivity growth at all!
As a result of this, it is unsurprising that wage growth is so low - companies are not making extra returns on their staff and so cannot reward them with more pay for the same productivity.
Adding to this, massive immigration supplies plenty of low wage workers, so that less business investment is made and there are more people with which to share the slowly growing GDP (hence GDP per capita has also grown only 2% since 2006, and only 4% from the 2009 trough!).
At the moment, this feels worse as the Brexit induced currency fall in Sterling has also pushed inflation to 2.4% - ahead of wage growth. No wonder Jeremy Corbyn is riding high, it is a time of economic malaise (not a crisis, but not nice either!).
Of course, this could be Japan or the UK in terms of the economic issues - the Bank of England has seemingly little room to move, keeping interest rates low and the QE piled up.
There is though a chance to change. We need desperately now to end QE which is no longer the prescription for our 2017 economy - it went to far in 2011 anyway. Ending QE will raise interest rates and harm the housing market - but will improve the saving rate for younger people and will encourage older people to spend - like they used to, in a normal economy.
Also essential is a continuation of the lowering of income tax to help generate demand. The continued Brexit issues may help in an odd way - the low currency effect will stimulate also demand, as will the now small growth the EU has managed to spark with its own ill-thought out QE program.
If we had not already reached £1.7 trillion of debt, there would be a fiscal loosening room too, but we don't have that luxury when we need to reduce QE as it is.
Low ?
many a freudian slip ...
Japan? Do we need to end QE or do we need our own Shinzō Abe then?
I remember when Blue Eyes had his own blog, back in the day, he once asked 'what does a recession look like?'
He had not been old enough to remember 1981. Or 1987. Or 1990.
I told the tale of my going to work. And along the footpath to the railway station there was a bin. An old, 1970s style wooden slatted refuse container. With a wire mesh holding it together. It was secured by metal bands, to a tree. As was common at the time.
The bin was vandalised in about 1983. As was also common at the time.
And for the next fifteen years a splintered, crushed, rusting, broken bucket of rotting wood hung off the tree. As a hazard to the rain macs of commuters.
It wasn't until the Blair years and the splurge to local councils that the brand new, fireproof, vandal proof, large black and silver/gold street bins we are familiar with today appeared.
That's what a recession looks like.
Neglect.
This one hasn't completely looked like that. The verges are overgrown.The line painting on the streets has been rolled over an extra few years.
But it has gone on far, far longer. Without a boom in between.
We said it would be like this. And we also said it might, {might} have been better to take the house price hit and debt damage at the time of the crash. Have a deeper, but shorter recession. Instead of life supporting it for a decade.
I'm still not sure that wouldn't have been better.
Britain can't be Japan. Japan doesn't allow mass immigration and is preparing herself (with low population) for the march-of-the-robots when she will boom like no other - if not in reality, it will at least feel like it to those who live there.
The pound started falling long before the referendum. Not saying that there haven't been post referendum shocks.
The crushing reality is this: It doesn't matter how well the economy is doing on paper if all it does is entice more people to come to Britain and dwell in subletted tower blocks and either drive down wages or drive up welfare - the feel good will not materialise.
Phil Spencer was on TV last night trying the impossible task of housing a hard working couple in stable accommodation - competition for it is tough.
A balanced population is everything.
Corbyn likes an unhappy population.
He's thriving on it at the moment. But that was always the intention of mass immigration - a never ending supply of the Labour voting class, with the unexpected bonus of a de-propertied and de-staked young middle class with no council stock for the Conservatives to buy their votes with.
I'd LOVE to be Japanese. Their railways are superb too.
