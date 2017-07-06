We Are Looking Into The Abyss

I am reluctant to share some of my own nightmares for fear of giving the other side ideas: one of our commenters has already pinpointed votes for 16-year olds ... (You may like to know C@W is on the reading list of Team Corbyn.) But it has to be said, the Grenfell catastrophe is more pregnant with possibility than almost anything I can remember. We have already seen 'the community' (led by the usual suspects) demanding, inter alia:
- the Inquiry to dance to their tunes;
- a "properly diverse expert panel with suitable experience of equality, diversity and socila welfare considerations" to sit on the Inquiry
- the new leader of K&C to be chosen 'by the community';
- K&C be taken over by commissioners;
- an amnesty for illegals (swiftly granted);
- "undocumented survivors to be granted UK citizenship forthwith"
- everyone be rehoused in a property of their choice ...
- etc etc
On 'our side', people are wondering which building firms will profit most from the large-scale remedial works that will be required the length and breadth of the land ... Oh, and Rupert Murdoch is on manoeuvres, puffing Gove for PM.
I still think there is absolutely everything to play for, both on the domestic front and with Brexit. But, by Heaven, it will take serious players to bring it home. I doubt many of us feel confidence in the players we have.
But: as a final note of optimism - there is another historical precedent to add to our list of regimes hanging on in there successfully against all odds. It is our very own HM the Q. At the death of the sainted Diana all looked lost there, in the face of apparent mass popular ressentiment and veneration of a cult figure (- any echos?) And yet, heeding good advice and making a few deft changes, the royal family have made it through another two decades in surprisingly good shape. Think on, Mrs May.
ND
5 comments:
Bring forward the boundary review. That should start things happening.
Not sure the boundary review matters so much now, the 41/40 election result is a bit meh - if anything, it suggests the arithmetic is in the Tories favour this time around?
A couple of small things like Boris admitting he pushed brexit for the lulz and a catchy lab theme like "things can only get better" and we are sunk
At least those are my emotionally based facts (go chilcott)
Slightly off topic but why is Blue Eyes no longer listed as a contributor for this fine site?
Didn't always completely agree but appreciated the contributions none the less!
Don't ask me,Anon. I'm just an arse.
