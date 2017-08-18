Always Read The Small Print

One day when I was newly-minted one-pip in the army, one of my soldiers came to me with a form that needed initialling by an officer. Since this happened at least twenty times a day, it was no big deal. I could see it wasn't the usual permit for a military vehicle journey or weekend out of barracks - it was something to do with an application for a car loan - but I signed it anyway, without reading the finer details.
It came back to bite me on the bum in less than 48 hours. I'd inadventently claimed to be "assistant paymaster or equivalent" and was in for a bollocking at Regimental HQ. Needless to say I made a vow ...
When, many years later, I found myself dealing ginormous energy contracts, I carried this resolution through by being the annoying negotiator who'd actually read the two-thirds of the 250-page contract that is 'legal boilerplate'. There'd always be something being passed across in there. It always makes me snort when advertisers and salespeople people wave airily at the "T's & C's" as if they are some quaint and meaningless decorative runes that appear by convention on ceremonial bits of paper that are scattered around like confetti to celebrate the closing of the deal. FFS - the "T's & C's" are the deal !
Anyhow, to get to the point: we are having some roofing works done at Schloss Drew, and our shortlisted contractor handed over the usual duplicating-paper sheet with illegible small-print in 6-point (grey) on the back. Fortunately, my scanner and OCR software are up to the job, and this is just one example of what I found.
Sic ! Suffice to say, the works will be carried out under a contract of my own devising. I imagine the said contractor (who self-evidently has no more read his own documents than any of his previous clients) will be using my version in the future - and he'll not suffer too much in the event of dispute, since I am nothing if not a reasonable person ...
