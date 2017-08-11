Buzzfeed Brexit review

Normally a vocal part of the daily remain, Buzzfeed has hot off the press a new, large-scale, study into peoples views on Brexit.
It makes poor reading for remainers - after filtering out the mostly contradictory statements which people want as their preferred Brexit, it finds that UKIP and Tories are for a 'Hard Brexit', whilst the Labour and others are split 60/40 in favour of a 'Soft Brexit.'
So this means that the majority prefer a Hard Brexit option in the Country over a soft one and there is really very little appetite for re-running the whole thing as the London Media and Chatterati are endlessly suggesting should happen.
It just goes to show, it really is hard to make people change their minds and that in addition, taking the side of the Elite and Entitled just won't work. For these reasons, Brexit is happening - this is the realisation that keeps both May and Corbyn ignoring the media chatterati; because at the end of the day they have to face the people again one day and need to be seen to be on the side of the people.
So what is the current view, what Brexit are we going to get?
The problem for Remainers is that there has never been much pro-EU sentiment in the UK. Can anyone ever remember someone saying nice stuff about the EU pre-referendum, whether that be in the pub or on a BBC comedy show? Hislop is a good example of this - he constantly railed on the EU for years but is now a Remoaner for no apparent reason other than it's the right-on opinion right now.
My guess is that the country has always been probably 70+% leavers it's just that 20% of them voted to remain out of economic fears.
The problem with hard vs soft is that the definition keeps changing as it is an invention of the media. At first "hard" meant a sudden leave with no agreements in place and now it simply means leaving the single market or customs union. Anyone with any sense always knew it was going to put a transitional period unless the EU wanted a hard exit out of spite.
It amazes that we've just had a general election in which the only reverse party got drubbed. Yet Remoan have been pointing to obscure polls. Let's not do the same. We're better than that.
