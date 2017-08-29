George Osborne: a Rhetorical Question

Why is George Osborne always supporting the EU against Britain?Come on, we know the answer to this! He is an unutterable four-letter man, and a shameless one to boot. He is firmly of the view that at some point in his future the serried ranks of the Conservative Party will dispatch a delegation to his door who, upon bended knee, will beg him to become their leader and PM.
I hope to live long enough to see him realise this ain't gonna happen. If the Party still exists in any shape to command a Parliamentary majority, it will be because Someone Else has successfully taken charge, at which point No-one Else Need Apply.
Trouble is, Osborne's quite a bit younger than me and he'll probably go to his own grave still awaiting that knock on the door.
ND
1 comment:
Power for its own sake is his mistake.
Post a Comment