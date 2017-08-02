Is BBC online Pravda ? Or the Sunday Times Style Magazine

My real issue with the very extensive and incredibly wide ranging BBC Online, Your BBC website of news and sport, is that it isn't very good at informing.
Its pretty good at reporting the news. But just reporting it. Not explaining it. Or contextualizing it. Or investigating it.
Sure, its a supremely slick web page. The latest news is analytically promoted to appear as the top item in search browsers. There is news. Weather. Sport. Politics. Human Interest. Charity. A bit of Religion. A lot of Royal.
World news. Arts. Business. Science. Popular culture. Newspaper headlines. Tech stories. Schools, education and children's news.
{which is a very good service. Costly for the Beeb to produce. But kids do have a grasp of news they would not otherwise have because of Newsbeat and Newsround.}
Plenty of minority content. UK regional content picked up at great expense and available to view.
Individual, devolved home nation news, produced in languages people don't even speak.
Endless BBC self promotion stories and plugs and the whole webpage, http://www.bbc.co.uk/news links together BBC television, radio and iplayer content.
But, my complaint has long been, although the BBC has the width of a lake, it has the depth of a puddle.
That is not say BBCOnline isn't quality. A visit to CNN or Fox or Russia Today shows a much inferior content and navigation web page.
But they don't have the licence fee cash cow. Not the £-billions that the BBC pours into its online and worldwide content. So the BBC should be the best.
The BBc is a great stater page. But it isn't a newspaper. Its not even an informed blog. Its more a colour magazine. Flip through and look at the pictures. A taster for news and issues. A news precis. A guide to whether its worth seeking out further information.
An example would be the current EU airport security checks: Holidaymakers 'face long delays'
Reading the story informs the reader about long delays. Explains that it is new passport readers adding to the time to check. Tells the tale of EU increasing regualtion at borders, to combat terrorism.
Has plenty of comment from airline chiefs and the tourist board. And delayed passengers.
And concludes at the very end that the delays seem to have vanished. So its already a non-story.
A perfect, quick and simple, modern newspaper clickbait online type story. Snips and quote cuts and a modicum of redrafting. With a banner headline and a sad picture.
Its only lacking -
'10 incredible things holiday makers packed in their suitcases. You won't believe number 6 !"
There is no mention of why the process takes longer. Of the fact the hugely expensive new scanning machines don't tell the passenger which way up to place the passport. So failing to work.
No mention of perhaps the customs should have had more staff for a new process at the start of the holiday season. Or why the EU, with its no compromise ever - no way- no deals on no-borders, or freedom of movement, suddenly felt the need to strengthen border controls.
Its just a collection of statements from interested parties. And that is fine. The BBC prides itself on holding no opinions. And its why if you want to know more, you have to go elsewhere.
It reminds me of watching Tomorrow's World with my best friend's dad. He was a nuclear physicist.
He once told us kids, sat on the floor in front of the small, fat, telly, that if you had no idea of the subject it all seemed plausible and informative. But if the Tomorrow team strayed into his field, it was clear their discussion and explanations were laughably simple.
"Its quite easy to forget they are just actors. If you don't have any knowledge of what they are talking about."
1 comment:
It's very noticeable in the last 1-2 years how much entertainment news is now on the front page. Also Newsbeat has totally turned into a version of Buzzfeed.
One thing that has forever bugged me is the BBC making a big deal out of news around their own staff. Yesterday some no name actress' husband died and it was top news on the BBC website. Who cares? The same thing happens every time some regional BBC DJ from the 70s dies.
