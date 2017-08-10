Nuclear War - the world should make this avoidable

It is really quite worrying that this is being discussed.
What lesson should we really learn, to me the obvious one is that we desperately need the UN Security Council to have more muscle.
North Korea should have been stopped from getting hold of Nuclear Weapons, history has shown us that they are very safe in a MAD environment when controlled by sane Governments. North Korea is not sane, never has been - not an adult country that can be trusted with Nukes.
The list of countries like this is quite long, but not overly so. Few societies manage to fail so spectacularly over such a long-period of time, although being communist tends to be a strong marker for this.
The next on my list is Pakistan, utterly corrupt country and culture with religious extremism thrown in too and an existential fear of India. Only then would we get to the likes of Iran.
However, surely North Korea shows that the sanctions process is very key over the longer term - Iraq, with hindsight, even proves that.
I do wonder now that the hell China is going to do in the current circumstances - after all without Chinese help North Korea would still be a peasant state instead of nuclear armed terror threat. It is hard to know as I guess there is potential for China to like the idea of the North eliminating its rivals in South Korea and Japan - equally though, in statecraft the Chinese operate effectively over decades and are useless when things have to be done over days or weeks. A tricky situation indeed, the US is out of the game now, as any sate is when threatened with MAD.
Okay, the US isn't threatened with MAD from the Norks.
NK have tested exactly one missile-deliverable warhead, with a yield similar to the Fat Man bomb. Their missiles haven't got the greatest success rate either.
So for them to hit the US mainland, the missile has to not blow up on launch, get past THAAD, survive re-entry and 40 years of ballistic missile defences. For that we're in a game of percentages. I think Russia only bet on around 50% of their missiles reaching target, NK would have to bet on a lower success rate. Much lower. So NK would likely need around 5 missiles per target.
For MAD, NK would need hundreds of missiles, possibly north of a thousand, all with a nuclear warhead.
If they had that, they'd also have SK by now.
If NK is stupid enough to launch towards Guam, then the US's own tubby paranoiac would flatten the place and any response from the Norks would be towards SK, not the US.
NK is a good 5 years off from being a regional nuclear menace, a decade from an international one, assuming they keep on the impressively fast track.
If the US has any adults in the White House, they need to explain to China that either they take out Fat Boy Kim, or the US will leave them with a mess on their doorstep.
My suspicion is that China has always been prepared to permanently deal with NK, they're just waiting for the right deal that resolves numerous Asia/Pacific disputes to their advantage.
Trump needs to try shifting his lardy arse away from golf courses for long enough to do a deal with China and sort this mess out. Or at least delegate it to one of the diminishing number of adults in the administration.
nope, don't agree, NK can today potentially destroy SK, Japan and maybe Hawaii. THAAD does not work against ICBM's, it is designed for SCUDS etc.
The NK problem is much worse than the US feared, they thought they had 10 years and now they have none.
Over to the Chinese to actually put a stop to the escalation - but their hesitancy in international affairs really works against them.
Oh, and if they use the stick against NK, they need some carrots for Iran.
NK heard the message of "we can take out any tinpot dictator we want to" and acted accordingly.
The message needs to be "if you want nukes, we'd prefer to talk with you about not having them, but if you insist and refuse to chat, then we'll regretfully flatten you." If it's "you're fucked either way" then said tinpot dictators will simply pass the horrible stuff over to terrorist groups. I'd really rather not see that.
@CU - *how*
The US dropped two weapons of equivalent yield to NK's current nuclear weaponry on Japan. It is, apparently, still there.
You're right about THAAD, however any regionally targetted missiles would be in it's ability.
NK simply hasn't enough warheads, or a reliable enough delivery mechanism. Yet.
Of course, neither of us can be proven correct without the worst case scenario raising its head, so here's hoping it remains little other than keyboard debate.
