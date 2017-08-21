The end of QE remains unplanned - why?

There is an interesting article by Douglas Carswell on Unherd today.
In it he shows both his grasp of the situation and also the lack of any nous to deal with it.
Correctly, he identifies QE as being one of the main drivers of social ill over the past decade. The rich indeed have got richer through no effort other than pure financial alchemy - assets have gone up in price, if you owned assets, then yippee!
Meanwhile debt has been too cheap, now everyone has debt and even the Government is overly keen on saddling people such as students with debt. The Government has both too much deficit and debt - as do most around Europe.
That this is the fault of the Central Bankers is undeniable - conservative types, as you would want, they have done very little for the past 5 years. Last year in the UK they even decreased rates further.
Worse, there is still no plan for unwinding QE, in an off-guard moment last year one leave to the Bank was busily promoting the opposite - suggesting QE was here forever and interest rates could never be raised back to what were considered normal levels.
I find this very hard to buy, it is the classic "this time, its different" mantra that never works out as its proponents say. What happened was that the economies of the West, loaded by too much private sector debt due to the banking bubble, collapsed and to avoid destruction, the Government took on the debt.
Thanks to that, the Government's are prepared to wait a generation or two for the debt to inflate away (this time via currency depreciation, hence the currency depreciation war of the past 7 years). So there is limited immediate pain. I can see why civil service mandarins and central bankers think this is the best way forward, which for them it is. It sees continuity of service for themselves and their class.
Where Carswell goes well off target is endorsing the mad Labour plans for more debt and financial alchemy to double-down on the mistakes of the past! How even more QE is supposed to fix the current problems is beyond me - asset prices (this time of chosen assets, remember Gordon Brown and the Gold sale!) would still rise and the side effect maybe some more infrastructure - but the main event would be crippling Japan style debt.
The only sensible course is to wean us off QE. This will be painful, reversing QE will reduce Government revenue, which means less spending, because today it is getting on for £10 billion in Government income - all from money printed by its own bank and lent to itself.
We can't raise rates too high, as that affects those most hurt by the debt bubble, those without assets. We will likely need higher taxes on capital gains, including houses, to make up the hole in Government finances.
I don't like ever advocating tax rises, so I won't - the balance to increasing capital gains taxes must be reducing income taxes further - perhaps not quite in balance as their is QE to be unwound and a deficit to clear. But a re-basing of the tax system based on the current economic environment is long-overdue. Really, the most surprising thing is that is a necessity of the change in Central Bank monetary policy and you would think they might raise is sometime, that they don't is a bug of the system where monetary and fiscal oversight are separated.
6 comments:
Maybe it's time to switch to an emphasis on taxing assets rather than income. That way the "rentier" class pay a bigger role in the raising of taxes and we can start to make a serious dent in the QE/debt whilst also levelling the playing field a bit. How about LVT (land value tax)?
..........I'll get my coat.......
In the long past there have been many forms of QE in many places. None of them have gone on forever. You might get a bust or you get hyperinflation or you get intolerable social conditions or you get all of them. So what happens this time?
House prices have risen simply because of the huge increase in population.
As for government "debt", this is all a part of the myth that the money system depends on -- that there is only a certain amount of gold in the world, so that if you borrow it you have to physically repay it. But today, money is just a number on a spreadsheet and has no physical reality whatsoever.
What is the point of taxes when the government can increase the money supply whenever it wants to ?
I don't think anybody knows what to do now that money is purely an arbitrary digital concept.
Don Cox
Don: "House prices have risen simply because of the huge increase in population."
What caused previous house price crashes? Large population falls?
House prices are a function of credit availability and nothing else.
Anon +1
and sell it as a way of making the chinese/russian london flat owners pay for the safe and civilised society they bought into.
Don
Money is a way of distributing / allocating resources - and shifting the liability for provision of resource in time.
If QE / deflation / inflation / war / peace allocates resources 'well' (choose your metric) we get better off.
Otherwise worse.
(Personally, it has all got so complicated, I don't think we'll ever really know)
Anon - LVT is not an asset tax really, it is communism as it involves the state being able to seize your property at will. No thanks.
We have a perfectly workable capital gains tax, if capital gains rises are outstripping income it is not beyond the wit of man to re-balance things, without resort to ripping up Common Law and the Magna Carta.
Post a Comment