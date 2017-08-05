The Impact of 'Police Cuts' Down My Way

|Details obscured to protect the, ahem, innocent ...
The percentage of the total patrolling force in this neck of the woods represented by 3 cars-worth at this time of day must be pretty high. But I'm sure the local commander has bemoaned the impact of budget cuts upon his ability to patrol the streets as he'd like.
So here's a suggestion ...
ND
6 comments:
I have noticed the same thing in Welwyn Garden City and at the Nando's on the Southbank. Police cars collect in 3s outside food establishments in the early evening
When I was a garage forecourt pump jockey the police came in around 10pm for a cup of tea, two squad cars. And very welcome they were too.
These days, with all the Greggs and bakery products in petrol stations they will be getting free the unsold doughnuts and buns too.
The Daily Mail is on their side though:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4412702/PCs-soaking-sun-enjoying-tea-bacon-sarnies.html
"allowed a 45-minute break over the course of their eight hour shift"
Maybe there's no crime happening in which case this is good news......but what about all the fraud/computer based stuff etc etc they could be investigating? Or maybe it counts as community policing and catching up on all the local intel.
They are being told to have their breaks in the 'community'.
Better value for the taxpayer to have them in the open that the clandestine 'tea holes' we used to frequent: friendly security guard's huts, basement of Bart's Hospital near the boiler room, the crypt at St Paul's, backrooms in dodgy cafes...
Then there was the legendary Rubber Dump - a whole underground mess room built out of discarded lorry tyres by PCs in a WW2 bomb crater in the vicinity of London Wall. As many of them were tradies they had an electric generator, windows, lighting, heating, drainage, beds and everything !
One night duty, E-K Snr (also a police officer at the same division) was in the inspection parade for muster when the alarm clock he was carrying in his tunic pocket went off.
One Met PC confronted me and said "We only ever see your lot scurrying around back alleys on nights." to which I said,
"Ah. Those are the probationers."
The enthusiasm for getting out in the cold and nicking miscreants expires after about six months in the job. Even if you get one it really is a whole load of hassle - especially a juvenile, which most are.
