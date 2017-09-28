Are the markets broken or is this an opportunity - Ryanair?

I never fly Ryanair, after many years ago they cancelled a flight on me the day before we were due to go, costing me a fortune to have to re-book the day before flying....an experience now being felt by a very wide number of people indeed.
So, it is a company I have always viewed as a parasite, but one which at least is a good capitalist business in that it appeals to a market keen on low prices above any service levels. And what a market it has cornered, long now the largest European airline by passenger numbers and value.
But this last two weeks, its mis-steps have caught up with it, a big mistake with holidays is being exploited by its pilots and now it is cancelling tens of thousands of flights for months in advance.
However if you look at the shareprice...not much has changed, it pretty much follows the pattern of its rivals with a maybe 8% dip overall this month. Today the price has started recovering a bit. The shareprice is still substantially above where it was at the start of the year.
I see this as an opportunity, investors are relaxed at its bullet-proof business model - but surely the intangible brand damage is huge. Where possible, people will think twice in the future about flying with Ryanair, I know I did! Also today the CAA has gotten involved, belatedly, as the PR mess gets out of control.
These kind of affairs rarely end well for a business, long-term Ryanair has a superior business model with its ruthless cost focus, but brand damage and perhaps a need to change its model to keep pilots a bit happier are going to cause problems - an 8% odd shareprice hit
Ryanairs brand?
Loads of people fly Ryanair despite loathing them with a passion. Not sure if their brand is possible to damage.
Funny you should say this. It's payday this morning and I've just been eyeing up shorting it myself. I'm amazed the price hasn't moved more, earnings growth was slowing anyway and a p/e of 16 is fairly high for an airline.
Reminds me of Deepwater Horizon, you could see the oil flooding out into the sea live on 24 hour Sky News. But the brokers were all yelling 'buy' after the share price had fallen 10% and talking upt he long term prospects.
I can't decide whether to pairs trade it with Easyjet though.
Done - sold @ £1/point @ 1667, stop loss at 1801. If this works I'm going to treat myself to a bottle of that new 24 year old An Cnoc for Xmas. Supposed to be an absolute steal for £120.
I see Dart Group is on the up today too and has broken out of it's 50 day moving average. Tempted to buy some for my SIPP, never had a bad experience with Jet2.
