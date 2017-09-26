ICO's - a 19th century fraud for the 21st century

What is an ICO?
It is an Initial Coin Offering, coming off the back of the wild success of Bitcoin, there are literally hundreds of companies now marketing their own currency for you to buy instead of Dollars or Euros or even Pound Sterling if your desperate.
These offering basically allow you to buy early into a currency at a discount to future price. The idea being that Bitcoins could be bought for $20 as recently as six years ago, now they are going for $4000 dollars. As supply is limited by the blockchain and algorithmic programming backing them, you will be onto a winner if you buy early.
Hence the ICO's. The money from the ICO's is spent broadly on marketing the new-fangled currency. This is of course, by its very definition, a Ponzi-Scheme. There is no intrinsic value, just what the next fool is willing to pay. It is not even shiny like gold with alternate uses, it is just bits of data.
In 1817 we had the Poyais scandal, which was both a master fraud and a good allegory, a non-existent but promising new land was to be explored and financed by Bonds issued in London. Many people, desperate for yielding investments, joined in. OF course, there was no such place and fools were parted from their money.
ICO's are the same idea, they are playing on the success of bitcoin, which is different. There is no trust in bitcoin, the whole system is open, no one controls it - indeed the inventor fled into anonymity. There is no Bitcoin company owner making profits, these have been left for everyone else. It is indeed almost surreal.
The other ICO's all require the issuing company to do something in order for trades to happen, to take a margin in some way. Thus they are not really currencies and over time there will be a route for the owners of the company to hold to ransom the owners of THEIR currency.
It is a huge scandal this crypto-currency arena, not one I have yet touched although Bitcoin does stand out as different.
Are ICO's any different from the pound in your pocket?
There was a time when money was related to the output of a country - monetising the sweat of a a brow. But no longer.
Digital savings, currency and assets can be clipped like the old-fashioned coin clippers of old, at the press of a button. No wonder people are looking for "real" money.
Buying gold yet?
As supply is limited by the blockchain and algorithmic programming backing them
Really? Is there a limited supply of bitcoin derivative contracts IG Group will enter into with punters? What about bitcoin the ETN's I can buy via Hargreaves Lansdowne in my pension? Is there a limited amount of swaps the providers can enter into and therefore a limited amount of synthetic bitcoins investors can hoard? What's to prevent a bank or shadow bank taking bitcoin deposits and lending them out? And what about these so called 'forks' where 'the bitcoin community' basically decide to print more bitcoins? There's already a bitcoin for gold exchange where you can't take physical delivery of less than 100g. What if liquidity dries up because a big player or two decide to run off with the 'fiat'. What if these bitcoin for gold investors (or similar) all close their positions (i.e. sell gold and buy bitcoin) and the price has crashed so much they are owed more bitcoins than exist? Is there a limit to the number of bitcoin IOU's that can exist?
Yes I am bitter I never bothered to find out how to buy some bitcoins and make a little wager 5 years ago when I first read about it. But I honestly don't buy this limited supply thing.
It might be the case that no one person controls bitcoin, but there does appear to be an shadowy oligopoly of big players. Acting in concert these folk could easily control the price and the liquidity. From what I've seen, people who get sucked into this cryptomania have brainwashed themselves into believing 'fiat' (or 'money' as 99.9% of people see it) is intrinsically worthless and that their coins and tokens are a preserve of value. The exchanges seem to all be geared to make it very easy for participants to swap one kind of coin or token for another, but difficult to withdraw actually money. If 'fiat' is so worthless why are they all hellbent on stemming the outflow of it? All manner of offerings (ether, tether, ICO's etc) have sprung up, easy to buy for 'fiat' but not to easy to sell for 'fiat'.
I reckon that however well intentioned bitcoin might have been, it will all become a big multi-headed ponzi scheme. As long as the inflow of 'fiat' is there it'll carry on. But once enough participants decide they want their 'fiat' back to buy cars and houses with, I predict the big players will decide they prefer the 'fiat' after all and liquidity will vanish along with all the 'fiat' (or money as you, I and the people running the ponzi schemes would call it).
The funny thing is that most of the folk trading their coins and tokens probably never want to see their fiat again anyway. I think they genuinely believe that one day the local Ferrari dealer will be glad to accept them.
And I'd be interested to know of any of these bitcoin millionaires that have actually managed to get a 7 figure sum of fiat back out of the cryptosphere within the last month.
