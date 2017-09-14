Thursday, 14 September 2017
Iphone X
This is jumping the shark, right?
I looked at a few reviews etc and this near £1,000 does almost exactly what every other iphone does, with a wider screen and the same software. Even the whole facial recognition thing is not really new or innovative.
Why would anyone want such a thing, excepting those for whom money is unlimited and showing off is the be all and end all.
More importantly, is this the end of Apple as the dominant consumer electronics company?
I recall Nokia, kings of all they surveyed, near 50% global market share. They really knew how to make phones, but when it came to smart phones, it was over.
With Apple, now that smart phones are ubiquitous, perhaps they are topping out on their competitive advantage. This is not to say they will follow the same path downwards, but perhaps this Iphone X launch is the top of the market signal from them?
Posted by CityUnslicker
1 comment:
And there are still people who buy them fooled into thinking it makes a good camera. The sony rx100 is a good pocket camera. Can the iPhonex even shoot raw yet?
Of course they'll all be 'bought' on 2 year ee contracts at £60 a month.
But if sales do disappoint it could even be the shock that breaks the whole bull run.
