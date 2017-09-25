Kremlin-Watching Corbyn

|source: Wiki
- Brexit - the obvious one - is clearly driving half the Labour Party nuts. We hear that it's not on the menu for Conference, which on the one hand is quite bizarre but on the other hand maybe shows the machine's smiling insolence. Yes, we know this one cause cognitive dissonance amongst our hordes of naive supporters. No, we're not going to be manoeuvred into taking a position on it! Let the Blairites fume. Apologists for this tactic of deafening silence are already queueing up: Little Owens Jones can't be far behind.
- Why such a quiet summer? Not for me to put ideas in their heads, but let's simply notice that Grenfell was an issue that could very readily have been stirred up into something Very Ugly Indeed. Instead, Momentum busied itself in 75 marginal constituencies. Whenever the Inquiry gets into the news, the meejah finds members of "the Community" who say some very menacing things; so the dry tinder is there, all right. Is McDonnell playing the long game instead?
- What does the Long Game look like? Because 5 years is such a very long time. As we've noted around here before, even Gordon Brown - in '08 a seemingly nailed-on cert for utter oblivion in 2010 - managed to pull off a no-overall-majority game against Cameron. Does McDonnell really think all he has to do is sit back and watch the Tory party disintegrate?
Rail workers won't be pawns.
over-confidence is likely to do for them in the short-term. Ludicrous things like all Black shortlists and Ministry of Peace - let alone agreeing with hated Teresa on Brexit - hubris.
I think they are playing a really long game and they're doing bloody well; 1st job - take over the Party. Due to its labyrinthine constitution(s) this has taken longer than expected but it seems to have mostly been achieved. I assume the next stage would be to take over the CLPs. I'm not sure if that would then lead to de-selections outright but they can certainly lead to voluntary resignations especially if they can show it as 'increasing diversity' etc etc.
Also, and this is just a hunch, I don't think Jezza gives a toss about being PM. Sure he'll take it but I really wouldn't be too surprised if he did a year or two and then resigned leaving his dauphin to carry on. Unlike Thatcher with her sins of the Hebrew, no one could accuse Corbyn of vanity - for them, it's the project - no one man and all that.
As Portillo speculated, because the membership has cemented extreme lefties in control of Labour for at least a generation, it's gonna happen within the next 20 years and these guys have been waiting for a century.
OT and different electoral systems, but May = 41% of voters, Merkel = 33% of voters. Merkel vote share 20% down (41.5 to 32.9), May vote share 15% up (37 to 43).
But we won't stop hearing on the BBC how strong AM's mandate is, how weak TM's mandate.
Cameron's failure to implement boundary changes - deliberate?
@ Cameron's failure to implement boundary changes - deliberate?
you'll need to explain that one!
TM's mandate is weak though, I have to say it is as weak as Gordon Brown, possibly even worse.
The Labour conference is full of lefty dream-wishing.
The Tory one is going to be hideous. If they were sensible they would dump May now, given how presentationally useless she is.
Labour developed a few tricks for Brown when they became aware how useless he was.
They gave him comfort zone speeches. Lists of "Achievmnets." Lists of tractor stat spending. The great shopping list of success.
They also put his wife on first.To try and humanise the clunking brute.
And made sure he had a good warm up act on before and carefully choreographed applause during.
They had the best spinners in the business back then. To tell them how to make the most of their oaf.
Tories have never had any such talent to make their oddballs seem normal.
Never really needed too. They've been competent enough at delivering a conference speech.Even IDS managed it.
But May. .. oh dear.
Its going to need a big team to make her appear competent.
I think they are on for expanding the state in a way that cannot be easily reversed.
Look beyond simply re-legalising those trade union secondary actions/call a strike without a vote.
How about collective worker representation on the body and a vote that can block redundancies /veto bod pay rises over the average given to all workers /etc.
They murmur about expropriation of railways/power/water/gas etc.
Look beyond that. Consider the expropriation of all pension fund assets and in return you get the pension promised - or better.
Note that all the people who have said you can't do that have gone.
And you can spin this quite well as guaranteed pensions / workers rights etc.
Strike without vote.
Ain't 'appenin' !
