Readers' Letters

"Andrew" writes ...
Dear CU, I find myself in a dark place. As one of the few sort of remainers left I saw much that was good in the EU project. Though it had many faults, as a whole it could be thought of as a good thing in the round - a bit like a friendly, but faintly smelly dog. Now Mr Blair has spoilt it for me. As a general rule, from about the year 2000 just about everything he says can be taken as a not quite true, and any cause he supports can be taken as working against the interest of the 'man on the bus' in some small way. One good example of this is his sterling middle east peace envoy efforts that have run in close parallel to the rise of ISIL. Now it seems that he is in favour or the EU and thinks the UK is in trouble - especially the city. This means the EU is in a bad situation and the UK is not in trouble. Now it seems TB is buying UK property, which means means London is in trouble - especially if he intends to live there. It is difficult to keep a track of the many layers of his deceit, this is what John Le Carre is useful for and indeed it may soon come out that he is actually hunting the maltese falcon. Anyway, I am experiencing a lot of cognitive dissonance as the EU cannot be both good and bad at the same time (or can it). What do I do? 6:59 pmDear Andrew,
Unfortunately, lots of things in life start out seeming good, but eventually reveal an unpalatable side, or take a turn for the worse. Regrettably this means we have to review our allegiances, and sometimes change them. It's a question of balance. A Blairometer is generally quite a reliable device (I nearly wrote "trustworthy", but that isn't the right word!) and is probably giving an accurate reading.
Cognitive dissonance is always unsettling. Some people swear by the tried and trusted technique of closing their eyes, placing an index-finger in either ear, and singing LahLahLah! very loudly. Others migrate to websites populated only by those who agree with what they'd like to believe. (For students in many universities there are "Safe Spaces" which perform a similar role.) In these places they will find a cozy world of mutual delusion, and people who devise really creative fallacious arguments in support of illogical positions.
In this case you could try a course of "Owen Jones", a remedy that has soothed many people who, for example, become anxious when someone tells them that nice Mr Corbyn is a life-long Brexiteer who unrepentantly supports vile causes across the globe, and that '2+2' is not the same as '5'. Do write again and tell us how you are getting on.
ND
4 comments:
Matthew Paris claims that he knew from the first that Blair was delusional.
"from about the year 2000 just about everything he says can be taken as a not quite true": far too late a date. Don't you remember the Ecclestone affair and his claim to be a 'pretty straight sort of a guy'? 1997, wasn't it?
Dear ND
I have gone to my GP and asked to be prescribed a course of Owen Jones.
He refused as the cost of a course of treatment is just over £500,000 per annum.
This is way over the 30K NICE guideline.
My employer provides BUPA membership. I approached them. BUPA also turned me down on the grounds that Owen Jones is really a homeopathic remedy and does not actually have any detectable active ingredients.
Yours in despair.
Andrew........don't despair! It's not worth getting into a state about as I doubt whether being in or out will make much difference day to day for us plebs for years yet. Also I wouldn't hold much store in OJ as he's still a bit wet "behind the ears" as far as I can see.
As for TB let's hope for a big HPC (House Price Crash)in London. That might keep him quiet for a bit.
Post a Comment