Richard Murphy wants to use natural disasters as left-wing leverage, nice

How about this corker from Richard Murphy today:
"Hurricane Irma is continuing to batter the Caribbean. At a human level there can only be concern for tall those affected, and a desire that all that can be done to restore normal life in the places impacted will happen.
But the Caribbean is not a politics free zone, and nor is Hurricane Irma. I will leave aside the obvious global warming issues and the politics of that. I will mention instead that many of the places affected are tax havens. And many of them are British.
I sincerely hope that the UK government does supply all the assistance required to these places, as they will also do to those other places without such support. But I make the point that if we are to honour our responsibilities, then so should they. The British Caribbean tax havens can only exist because of the guarantee that the UK supplies, the legal system that the UK supplies and the regulation that we support. There is a cost to that. We will bear ours, but it’s not unreasonable to expect that those places who need us to do so respond in kind. That means they deliver accounts on public record, registers of beneficial ownership of companies and trusts for all to inspect and new regimes of transparency in all that they do.
And for those who think this isn’t the time to ask I would point out that even neoliberals think that the role of government is to act as a back stop. When the governments of the UK’s Caribbean tax havens rely on us to take that role then now is precisely the time to remind them of their reciprocal responsibilities, whilst continuing to supply all the support that is needed."
http://www.taxresearch.org.uk/Blog/2017/09/07/hurricane-irma-and-the-uks-caribbean-tax-havens/
This is some effort, it shows up some classic left-wing authoritarian thinking:
- Everything must be viewed through the prism of politics, even natural disasters.
- The UK is at fault and is the evil player here, supporting the poor colonials to become victims.
- Help should only be forthcoming to those who follow a particular political agenda or point of view.
It is a deeply depressing summary of the weltanshauung that has evolved on the left over the past few years; a huge intolerance of anyone or thing that is different - notably those of right-wing political views. It is an amazing outcome of a focus on identity politics that it turns into such a divisive monster, with the added the zest of moral hatred for those who do not conform - and as shown here, a desire to use force to abuse those who do not choose the path of the Left.
8 comments:
The timing might be off but it's about time the cess pits of tax evasion and avoidance were tackled. Quite frankly it's shocking it has not been done already until you realise just how many of the great and good rely on these places. Let us hope that the hurricane does enough damage to the infrastructure to inconvenience these parasites who use them. We should make it part of Brexit, we shut down our havens if you close Luxembourg, sounds good to me.
The existence of these places is indefensible, that is not to say that the hurricane is not a tragedy, but the connection between the two is irrelevant. I now ice that Gordon son of the manse and Theresa daughter of the vicar are united in being free of a moral compass, incapable of relating to people, personally cowards and totally devoid of any moral purpose what so ever. You would have thought that instead of bleating on about corporate governance a move to crack down on tax evasion would have gone down well with the public, even if it terrified 60% of parliament and the city.
"there can only be concern for tall those affected,"
Only the tall - yes I see that.
When formal religious observance declines (with some help from media), the religious instinct doesn't go away. People need a narrative, and they need an enemy to hate, as Genghis Khan righly observed.
The official multicult narrative isn't very satisfying (you can tell by the revealed preference of where people want to live) but all the more then do we cling to the hate objects laid down for us. Orwell knew of which he wrote.
My auntie is 82, and a pretty low information voter, but she knows all about what a Bad Man Trump is.
Julia Hartley-Brewer, journalist and Talkradio presenter tweeted "Just interviewed a guest on @talkRADIO who claimed the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma is due to inequality. Not the wind then. Sigh."
She kicked him off. After he kept on about how American inequality caused corruption in the rebuilding companies, owned by multi-nationals..something..something..it's all Trump's fault.
This was a booked guest. Supposed to be an expert in foreign aid reconstruction and how and where to start such efforts.
But he was just an idiot. Which she called him. Before kicking him out of the studio.
She said she wasn't interested in s load of corbynistas clap-trap.
If only she wasn't the only one prepared to do that.
I like the 'we' bit.
Now hold on a minute.
Tax havens, for rich people to avoid paying tax to support our own schools 'n' hospitals here at home.
So now ordinary British taxpayers - denied revenues by rich people based in tax havens - have to pay over and above because *we* (the British) are guilty of setting up and exploiting tax havens...
I think Mr Murphy would find that we're the victims of wrong doing here. The Caribbs are suffering from an 'Act of God'.
On a more practical level, if you want a tax haven to continue to exist it makes sense to ensure the infrastructure can withstand such once in a lifetime events. So "cui bono" suggests the great and the good ought to cough up.
I was struck by the article on the BBC about the tourist industry in Zambia. Fearful their investment may be worthless without tourists, they dug deep into their own pockets to fund road improvements and policing. Tourism picked up.
No politics, no shouting, just practicalities.
Now if we could only find a caribbean island somewhere to send all these talking heads so the practical amongst us could get on with living our lives without interference or opinion.
Re Branson and The Virgin Islands. I put a comment on that post here "Interesting question. Were all that money not going into the islands they would have a small population living at or near subsistence level. Moreover, anyone building high expense property there must know that there is a hurricane season every year and therefore the risks entailed. Add to that is how and where the money comes from. Ofcom would do well to take a good look at the way Virgin Mobile treats its customers at their expense. But I suspect that with friends like his the chances are that government money will be coming his way, if only by a circuitous route less predictable than those of the hurricanes."
You see, if I said "Let them rot" I'd be jailed for a hate crime.
The left suggest the same thing and their followers cheer them on.
PC trumps humanity, as it does in so many cases.
Post a Comment